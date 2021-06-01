Top 6 New Bath & Body Scents For The Summer

Bath And Body Works Semi Annual Sale will be happening on June 14th at numerous Bath And Body Works stores, which means that new fragrances, lotions and shower gels will be available to purchase online and in stores.

Many Bath And Body Works frequenters don’t know what new body care collections they’ll be seeing in two weeks, but I got the scoop about six upcoming Bath And Body Works collections that you might be purchasing for the summer.

Pink Tie Dye

My two reliable Bath And Body Works sources Instagram user lifeinsidethepagedailyfinds and Youtuber aynsleyhasfaith don’t have the scent list of this fragrance, but I can imagine that the reasonably priced mist will be balanced elixir of sweet and fruity notes given the bright pink, yellow, and orange packaging.

Cotton Candy Clouds

While the fragrance mist has packaging that’ll make you believe that the fragrance will smell like a typical day at summer camp, the spun sugar, pink berries and whipped vanilla notes may make you yearn for a day of fun at a carnival.

Endless Weekend

The third and last body spray from Bath And Body Works Tie Dye Collection will be a fruity and floral mixture due to the sprays notes consisting of Summer Mandarin, Sun Kissed Magnolia and Blue Coconut Water that screams day at the beach.

Champagne Sprinkles

Similar to sweet Bath And Body Works fragrances like Velvet Sugar and A Thousand Wishes, Champagne Sprinkles will have champagne and fruity and sweet notes; but the scent’s raspberry icing and rainbow sprinkles gives the highly anticipated fragrance it’s own individuality.

Candied Violet Sorbet

Like the title, this dessert inspired scent has violet petals, vanilla sorbet and blackberry as its three notes; making this a creamy and saccharine scent that will be a part of many females’ fragrance rotation wheels in June, July and August.

Honeysuckle Peach Tea

Bath And Body Works Pretty As A Peach Fragrance might have some pretty intense competition when this Peach centered scent with Honeysuckle Blooms and Sweet Teas as it’s two additional notes joins the Bath And Body Works collection family on Monday the 14th.