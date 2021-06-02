Jordin Sparks Boyfriend 2021: Who Is Jordin Dating Now?

The singer Jordin Sparks has been one to keep herself out of the spotlight when it comes to her personal life. This time around she’s resurfaced announcing she’s expecting her first child after she had her secret wedding back in July.

Now we know that the “No Air” singer has dated people in the past including Jason Derulo, but let’s take a closer look on who else has entered and exited the singers life.

Blake Lewis 2006

The two allegedly hooked up with Blake during their time on American Idol 6th season where they met.

Steph Jones

Birth name Darrin Jones. The two dated for a short period of time. No one knows why the two split, but at the end of their relationship we know that Jones had hit rock bottom, and was living out of his car. Jones went from being a singer-songwriter to a motivational speaker.

Jason Derulo 2011-2014

We thought this relationship would last forever. Unfortunately, things came to an end in 2014 when the two split. The two allegedly had a nasty breakup.

Dominic Woods 2015-2016

Also known by his stage name as Sage The Gemini. The Sparks and Woods started dating in 2015 but were taking things slow. There were issues during the relationship, and the two even split for a short period of time before giving their relationship another shot. Unfortunately, they called it quits officially after rumors of trust issues.

Dana Isaiah 2017-Present

Model and “fitness enthusiast,” Dana Isaiah has captured the heart of Sparks. These two love birds started dating earlier in the year and even had a secret wedding ceremony. Now they’re expecting their first child together. The perfect happy ending.