5 Pride Month Makeup Collections Launching 2021

Happy Pride Month!🥳🏳️‍🌈 I hope everyone is celebrating and enjoying life this entire month. Don’t be afraid to be who you are, and even better embrace it. I love makeup and am a huge ally of LGBTQ+. I personally, follow so many LGBTQ+ fashion and makeup gurus and watch them on Youtube. I know after over a year of quarantining the bars and clubs are finally opening which means it’s time to get all glammed up, even more than ever. So embrace who you are and have fun. Life is short and it’s time to start living it. To celebrate pride here are five different pride-themed makeup collections. Can’t wait to see all the looks💄

Morphe X Trevor Project Pride Summer 2021

25L Vol. 2 Live With Love Artistry Palette

This Palette retails for only $20 and 100% of net proceeds from this palette will be donated to The Trevor Project to help fund 24/7 suicide prevention & crisis intervention services for LGBTQ youth. This palette is for celebrating life and love. It is a limited-edition palette of vibrant hues. The collection also has a rainbow six-piece brush set for $26 and a very cute mirror for $12. You can get all of them together for only $48 in Morphe stores or online. The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth. The Trevor Project offers 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace.

Hipdot X Meatball Diamond Diva Eyeshadow Palette

Happy #PrideMonth2021 Any situation is a chance to stand out, so slap on some flashy shades and get noticed, Divas! A portion of sales go to the LGBTQ+ Freedom Fund. Available @ultabeauty *online* & link in bio.@fatdragmeatball #HIPDOTxMeatball pic.twitter.com/ijVtvC9QVg — HipDot (@HipDotCosmetics) June 1, 2021

This palette retails for $30 on HIPDOT or Ulta Beauty. A portion of the sales goes to the LGBTQ Freedom Fund. The LGBTQ Freedom Fund pays bail to secure the safety and liberty of individuals in U.S. jails and immigration facilities. This collection also features a rainbow beauty sponge for $8, HD Eyeliner Thick & Thin for $10, and HD Mascara Thick & Thin for $10. You can get the whole collection for only $44 or just the mascara and eyeliner for $16.

Milk Makeup The Limited Edition Pride Pack

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/e1KdYLy3np GLITTER = PRIDE | Milk Makeup — GABRIEL (@gabrielzamora) June 2, 2018

The Milk Glitter Stick retails for $30 and is available at Sephora. Last year for Pride Month they introduced the rainbow sparkle-flecked Glitter Stick in Techno, well they have updated it and it is better and brighter. This collection is a collaboration with The Center, New York City’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center. They help empower the LGBTQ community and provide a safe space that celebrates equality, diversity, and inclusivity. The Glitter Collection features the original Glitter Stick in Techno and a brand-new Glitter Lip Gloss in Techno, and the Equality Tattoo Stamp. You can get the Glitter Lip Gloss and Equality Tattoo Stamp for $28 at Sephora or online.

BH Cosmetics X Trevor Project Limited Edition

Give Back 12 Color Shadow Palette

BH Cosmetics is unveiling an exciting limited-edition Give Back 12 Color Shadow Palette for Pride month starting on June 9, and $10 from every purchase of the new shadow palette will be donated to The Trevor Project. It features every color of the rainbow in specific shades, as well as white, light pink, light blue, brown, black, and one celebratory glitter shade. I am not sure how much this palette is but definitely worth checking out this weekend.

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector™ Pressed Highlighter “hi, angel”

Becca "Hi, Angel" Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Celebrates Pride and Says Goodbye https://t.co/pdk8qDbiln — Musings of a Muse (@MusingsofaMuse) June 1, 2021

This is a limited edition highlighter created to celebrate individuality, in partnership with The Trevor Project. Becca partnered with Trevor Project to support the LGBTQ+ community and will donate $50,000. Hi, Angel is an iridescent highlighter inspired by the shade Opal. This opalescent highlighter has a reflective blue pearl finish! It retails for $38 and you can get it off of Becca’s website. Their highlighters are truly some of the best I’ve tried and always provide such an amazing glow. Can’t wait to see all the amazing makeup looks! Happy Pride Month🏳️‍🌈🥳