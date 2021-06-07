5 Stunning America’s Next Top Model Contestants

America’s Next Top Model was an unsettling reality tv show that doubled as a stepping stone for young girls who wanted to be a part of the modeling industry.

The show ran for 24 seasons and consumed many hours of my life that I’ll never get back, but five stunning female contestants made it all worthwhile.

Yaya DaCosta

Yaya DaCosta was America’s Next Top Model’s Cycle 3 runner-up, and the 38-year-old’s natural hair, bright brown eyes, glowing brown skin, warm smile, high cheekbones and exceptional portfolio made it possible for the Brown University graduate to compete with fellow Cycle 3 contestant and winner Eva Marcille for the much-desired title and profitable prizes that Ford Models, Elle Magazine and CoverGirl Cosmetics were offering.

Erika Pace

Erika Pace, who goes by the name Nik Pace, was America’s Next Top Model’s Cycle 5 introverted runner-up who unknowingly enthralled the judges with her honey blonde tresses, caramel skin, peridot eyes, thick lips, symmetrical facial features and impeccable portfolio; but fashion trends and runway walk criticisms prevented the Milwaukee stunner from becoming Cycle 5’s rightful winner.

Bre Scullark

Brittany Scullark, who goes by the name Bre Scullark, was a Cycle 5 contestant on America’s Next Top Model, placing third. Despite being put in the bottom two five times, the sassy Harlem diva showed immense improvement in the second half of the competition and positively represented fellow dark-skinned girls that have kinky hair, Afrocentric facial features and an average stature.

Anchal Joseph

Cycle 7 contestant Anchal Joseph stated that she never felt beautiful due to living in a country that aspired to American beauty standards, but the Indian couldn’t have been more wrong. Joseph’s silky and shiny locks, perfectly even eyebrows, slender nose, doll lips and tan skin made her one of the most aesthetically pleasing contestants that America’s Next Top Model has ever had.

Fatima Siad

Coined baby Iman by Tyra Banks, Cycle 10 contestant Fatima Siad placed third in the show’s tenth cycle. Even though the East-African beauty was in the bottom two four times when she was on the show, her uncanny resemblance to Iman made her a magazine, ad, and runway fixture shortly after Tyra & Co. eliminated her in the first half of the season 10’s finale.