4 Fashion and Beauty Books For Black Women

Most fashion and beauty-obsessed black women have purchased books that have turned them into fashion and beauty experts, and I’m going to be recommending 4 books that helped turn me into the fashion and beauty expert that I am today.

Beautylicious!: The Black Girl’s Guide to the Fabulous Life

Jenyne M. Raines book Beautylicious!: The Black Girl’s Guide to the Fabulous Life was released in 2003, and the well-rounded lifestyle guidebook is filled with fashion, beauty, and health tips perfect for African-American women who want to be unapologetically opulent like their favorite female celebrities.

Destiny’s Style: Bootylicious Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Secrets From Destiny’s Child

Tina Knowles and Zoe Alexander’s book Destiny’s Style: Bootylicious Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Secrets From Destiny’s Child was released in 2002, and this book is ideal for Black women who are trying to find their style or discover what kind of clothing, accessories, makeup products and techniques are going to enhance their physical appearance.

Fabulosity: What It Is & How to Get It

Similar to Jenyne M. Raines, Kimora Lee Simmons wrote a lifestyle book Fabulosity: What It Is & How to Get It that was released in 2006. Simmons’ book has an informative 36-page section in white and pink for short and tall melanin-filled glamazons who want to take their beauty and fashion glamour to the maximum in every possible way.

The Beauty of Color: The Ultimate Beauty Guide for Skin of Color

Iman and Tia Williams collaborated to create The Beauty of Color: The Ultimate Beauty Guide for Skin of Color. The book was released in 2005 and contains skincare and makeup tips as well as professionally done makeup looks and beauty illustrations that were demonstrated on famous and non-famous female faces of all ages and races.