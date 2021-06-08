Elliot Page is a Canadian actor and producer, known for many different roles, such Juno MacGuff from the hit movie Juno and Kitty Pryde in X-Men: Days of Future Past, but he is known for his performance as Vanya Hangreeves in the hit TV show, The Umbrella Academy, which has its third season fast approaching.

But how has Page been doing relationship-wise? The latest news is that he’s currently single. He had filed for divorce from his wife of three years, Emma Portner, in January 2021, and had split not too long before that. However, one has to ask: who else has been on the receiving end of Page’s affections?

Mark Rendall

After graduation from the Shambhala School in Halifax in 2005, Page spent two years studying in the Interact Program at Vaughan Road Academy in Toronto, alongside his fellow actor and close friend, Mark Rendall. In 2009, the two were reported to be dating. Not much is know about their relationship, except that in 2013, rumors sparked up after the two were seen embracing in Manhattan, although these rumors were quickly stamped out not long after.

Samantha Thomas

In 2014, Page came out as a gay woman at a pro-LGBT conference in Las Vegas and was met with countless amounts of support from his many fans. He was later seen on the red carpet for the new movie Freeheld with Samantha Thomas, an artistic soul to whom he was confirmed to be dating at the time. Page had nothing but high praises for Thomas during their relationship, but this did not stop the relationship from coming to an end later on in 2017.

Emma Portner

In the same year that Page and Thomas broke up, Page met Portner on social media, immediately hitting it off, as he recognized her as a fellow “creative spirit”. The two of them caught on so well, in fact, that about six months later, the two of them got married in a private ceremony. The two of them were obviously very in love and said nothing but nice things about one another whenever either of them talked about each other, but this honeymoon phase would soon see rocky waters three years later when Page would file for a divorce from Portner, as well as the both of them removing all of the photos of each other from Instagram. However, no one is quite sure what sparked the split between the two of them in the first place.

Some rumors are currently circulating that the reason for their divorce was because of Page recently coming out as both transgender and non-binary, as well as having top surgery, but many things contradict this, as the two of them were already separated the summer before Page’s transition, as well as Portner showing her support for Page’s identity on social media. so this was likely not the reason for their split. The good news is that their split seemed to be on good terms, as Page says that they remain good friends despite everything that’s happened.