It is time for playoff basketball. There is never a shortage of incredible stories in the playoffs, but it feels like there is more than ever this season. Firstly, the defending champions find themselves near the bottom of the playoff bracket.

Secondly, there are a number of teams built to win it all, from the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers to the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns. Thirdly, several teams have snapped extended postseason droughts, including the Suns and New York Knicks.

So let us take a look at the most interesting basketball storylines for 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The start of a tough road to repeat for the Lakers.

Due to injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers finished the regular season with a 42-30 record, taking the seventh place in the Western Conference. That earned them a meeting with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the Play-In Tournament, which more than lived up to the hype.

The Lakers had no answer for Curry, who exploded for a game-high 37 live results, but LeBron and Davis led a second-half comeback to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Davis scored 20 of his team-high 25 live results in the second half while LeBron added 16 points, six assists and four rebounds in the final two quarters. LeBron also hit the biggest shot of the game – a deep 3-pointer with 58.2 seconds remaining to give the Lakers a 103-100 lead.

The Ultimate Warrior.

The Golden State Warriors had an embarrassing start to begin the season. They lost by a total of 65 live results across their first two games. Throughout the past few seasons, the Warriors dominated the Western Conference with ease, having one of the all-time greats in Kevin Durant, and one of the best two-way players in the league with Klay Thompson.

At the beginning of 2020-2021 season, the Warriors became one of the underdogs of the season. After completing the 72 game season, it became clear that only Stephen Curry can show of the most stand-out performances of the year and can become one of the favorites to win MVP.

Curry broke several records this season including:

Beat Wilt Chamberlain and become the highest points record holder in the Golden State Warriors

Reggie Miller’s superiority in triplets throughout history

Scored 200 or more 3-pointers for the eighth straight season

Most 3-pointers in three games

Scored 10 or more triples in consecutive matches for the second time in his career

Most consecutive games with 30 points of a player aged 33 and over

Most 3-pointers in a month

The Bucks trying to get over the hump.

After coming up short in each of the last two postseasons, the Bucks made a couple of big moves with the playoffs in mind.

The first, trading for Jrue Holiday, an all-defensive first basketball team candidate who gives them another 3-point shooter, as well as another playmaker. The second, trading for P.J. Tucker, a defensive-minded forward who allows the Bucks to downsize and switch more defensively.

The Bucks are on a collision course to face Brooklyn in the second round that should be one of the best series of the playoffs.

The Nuggets

They got off to a slow start but were successful between the All-Star Game, winning 17 of 20 in one go, moving up from eighth in the Western Conference to fourth. The Nuggets then lost to Jamal Murray on April 12 with an end-of-season knee injury many thought would be the start of the end of their season.

Only it did not happen.

Led by Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter, Jr., the Nuggets finished 13-5 to finish the season in third place in the Western Conference. During this time, Jokic strengthened his MVP case, while Porter Jr. demonstrated his stellar potential to the fullest with 30 live results or more in four of those games.

This includes a 39-point win over the Houston Rockets, in which Porter Jr. hit a scorching 8-of-12 result from a three-point range.

The Nuggets will now face a familiar opponent in the Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs.

This is the rematch of the 2019 Western Conference semifinals, in which the Blazers beat the Nuggets in seven head-to-head matches. CJ McCollum played the hero of Portland in Game 7 with 37 live results and a massive shot in 11.4 seconds to put the Blazers ahead.

Brooklyn’s Big Three make success.

The Nets enter the playoffs as perhaps the scariest team in the league.

They not only finished the season with a 48-24 record, earning them the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they are led by three All-Stars in Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant.

Irving had a fantastic regular season, averaging 26.9 live results per game in a 0.506 / 0.402 / 0.922 split, making him the ninth member of the exclusive 50-40-90 club. Injuries limited Harden to 44 games, but his performance with the Nets helped him finish second in one of our ranked games. Due to injuries, Durant played even fewer games (35) than Harden, but he also performed at MVP level, averaging 26.9 live results, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

What makes the playoffs particularly fun this year is it feels like anything can happen.

