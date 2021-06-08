Top 6 Cute Hairstyles For The Summer (2021)

A hairstyle can make or break a look, and summer looks are not an exception. Many hairstyles can tie your summer looks together, and I am going to be recommending 6 summer hairstyles that’ll do that.

Alternative Ponytail

Ponytails are a notoriously easy and sensible hairstyle that is ideal for women who want to have a go-to hairstyle that is very achievable. However, the classic updo can become boring after a while and want to have a ponytail that’ll turn heads; and this ponytail will have many people doing just that.

Half-Up, Half-Down

As seen on actress and singer Nicole Scherzinger, this half-up half-down hairstyle that highlights Scherzinger’s well done wavy plaits is a youthful classic that’s perfect for carefree and fun-filled summer days.

Buns

Similar to ponytails, buns are another easy go-to updo that can become mundane when done multiple times, but this multicolored heart-shaped bun is a cute and innovative hairstyle that’ll elicit envy from the cutest female characters in anime and manga.

Braids

Braids are a complex hairstyle that can take a couple of minutes or numerous hours to complete, but this African-centric hair technique that intertwines hair strands doesn’t require a lot of attention and maintenance once the braiding process is complete.

Crimping

Crimped hair is great for women who are tired of styling their hair in tight or loose curls, and this popular 80s hairstyle will look fantastic on women who have naturally long or straight hair or high-quality length-enhancing hair extensions.

Flips

Made popular by deceased Charlie’s Angels actress Farrah Fawcett in the late 1970s, flips are easily doable dramatically flared wings that will make you look like you’re going on an action-packed adventure for an elusive retired male detective.