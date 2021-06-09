The Ultimate Guide to Summer Festivals 2021

The sun is shining, the weather is hot, and with everything starting to go back to normal, people are getting ready to get into some good ol’ summer fun, and what better way to kick summer off than by going to a fun festival? With all the different kinds of festivals, there’s something for everyone, but which one is right for you?

Fun for the whole family!

Whether you’re a parent with musically-inclined kids who desire stimulation this summer, or you come from a family who just likes to try new things, then you should think about taking a trip over to Lulworth Castle in Dorset, in beautiful Shire County, England, to ”Camp Bestival”, where people from all over come with their families to enjoy top-quality music, as well as an almost-endless amount of different activities for the little (and not-so-little) ones to enjoy. The event is set to be from July 29th to August 1st, and the line-up is sure not to disappoint this year either, with musical stylings from Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada, Friendly Fires, and so much!

Who doesn’t like music?

Everyone knows that nearly all festivals have one thing in common, and that’s good music. There’s a festival out there for all kinds of music, and if you happen to be a rock enthusiast, then look no further than “Bloodstock”, a rip-roaring rock festival open to all ages (except you need a guardian if you’re under 16). The band line-up for this event is full of rockin’ groups, such as Skindred, Dark Tranquility, and Acid Reign, to name a few, and it’s from August 11th-15th.

If rock isn’t really your cup of tea, then that’s okay! There are plenty of other festivals to fit your needs. If you’re more of a pop person, there’s the “We Love 90s” festival, scheduled for August 27th, and if you’re all about that retro music, there are the “Rewind” and “Happy Days” festivals, on August 6th-8th and 27th-29th, respectively, and if you’re a lover of funk or reggae, there’s always the “Positive Vibration” event, set for September 10th-11th. No matter what your poison is, there’s bound to be something out there for you. Different strokes for different folks!

What if you don’t have a lot of money?

Let’s be honest with ourselves for a minute: For some of us, the pandemic has sucked most of our savings dry. Still, who’s to say that we can’t have fun while still saving money? If this is your idea of fun, then why not take a little trip to Portsmouth, London, set some time for August 27th-29th, and check out the “Victorious” festival, which is great for when you want to party, but you’re on a budget. Tickets for the weekend performance are £105, and if you want to camp, it’s £125 (Which, in American dollars, is $148.89 and 177.25 respectively). Perfect for the music-loving frugal types! The music line-up for this event includes Terrorvision, Krafty Kuts, Annie Mac, and so much more.

This summer has a lot of fun festivals and events lined up this year, so be sure to gather the family (or just yourself), pack your bags, and secure the tickets you want, because judging from the line-ups, they’re not going to last long!

Upcoming events:

Camp Bestival: Thursday, July 29th – Sunday, August 1st

Bloodstock: Wednesday, August 11th – Sunday, August 15th

We Love 90s: Friday, August 27th

Rewind: Tuesday, August 6th – Thursday, August 8th

Happy Days: Friday, August 27th – Sunday, August 29th

Positive Vibration: Friday, September 10th – Saturday, September 11th

Victorious: Friday, August 27th – Sunday, August 29th