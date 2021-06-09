Top 10 Exciting Father’s Day Gift Ideas 2021

Father’s Day is coming up and I bet you haven’t even thought about what to get your dad. I don’t know about you but I always struggle to find good gifts my dad will actually like or use. Everyone has different types of fathers. Some would prefer gifts they can use like a new wallet or a new fishing rod. Other dads just want quality time with you, like going to get food or going to see a play. Then there are also dads who like sentimental gifts like pictures or something that reminds them of one of their favorite memories. Well hopefully I can cover all types of dads, so here are 10 Father’s Day gift ideas they will love!

1

Superhero Dad Nutrition Facts Mug

This mug is so funny yet sweet. Everyone needs mugs so why not get your dad a mug they can enjoy. I actually got my dad this last year and he loved it. So simple yet shows him how much you love and care about him. Especially if you are off at college this will make them feel like you still think about them and need them in your life. It is only $14.75 on Amazon right now!

2

Fathers Day Keychain From Daughter

There is no denying that dads are special to daughters. The father-daughter bond is certainly unmatched and unrivaled. I know my dad and I have a great bond and I will always be his little 8-year old dressing up in Disney Princess costumes. So to celebrate this bond and the love that attaches to it, getting your dad a gift to show your love and appreciation is a great idea. It is only $8.99 on Amazon.

3

Cooling Pint Glasses

These glasses are so nice for a hot summer day. After getting back from work or a nice Saturday night before he wants to crack open a cold one, he should pop these pint glasses into the freezer for a quick chill. That way he can enjoy his lager, ale, or other beer of choice at a slow and steady pace without it getting warm. You can buy these in a set of 2 or just one for $24.99 on Amazon.

4

100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

This might be the perfect activity for you and your dad. Encourage your dad to watch all of the Hollywood classics, from Pulp Fiction to Fight Club, scratching the squares as he goes. I personally love watching movies, especially with my dad. The last series we watched was the entire Star Wars series. This scratch-off movie night poster is $15 from Uncommongoods.com. The entire family may want to join in on the fun!

5

WATOE Wireless Charger 3 in 1

This is a great gift for everyone honestly. At this rate, he has every device imaginable: a smartphone, smartwatch, wireless headphones, you name it. This ultra-sleek charger rests on any flat surface and can charge all compatible devices without any cables or plugs. I highly recommend getting one of these it saves so much time and space. It is $25.49 on Amazon right now. There are many different brands with different specific compatible devices, this brand has really great reviews and is compatible with probably all the devices you have right now.

6

Grafomap

@GrafoMap What a WONDERFUL #IDEA – Create a CUSOM #MAP of a treasured #place &/or #event… and hang it on your wall! Reviews agree that #paper quality is good BUT #print quality #NotSoMuch. Check it out & decide. (I want a few – LOL – but not necessarily in the poster size.) pic.twitter.com/2CEcTfc0DJ — Gabriella Taylor (@BaronessGabi) December 13, 2019

Grafomap is a great heartfelt present that turns any location into a customized piece of art. You can create your own map of your dad’s favorite place and have him hang it in his office so he can always look at it and remember the best memories. It starts at $49 on grafomap.com. I really like this idea and might actually get my dad this, this year. It is so sweet and memorable as well as aesthetically pleasing.

7

VLLY Men’s Slippers Moccasins

His slippers have seen a lot of wear in the last year with quarantine and always being around the house, which means Father’s Day is the perfect time to give his beloved house shoes a refresh. Along with the anti-slip grip, this pair has a memory foam insole and fur lining for maximum comfort. My dad always has his slippers on at home so why not wear comfortable ones. They are $21.80 on Amazon and come in three different colors; Brown, Dark Brown, or Black.

8

Air Fryer Cookbook: 70 Delicious Recipes

He caved and finally bought an air fryer, now what? Take him beyond sweet potato fries and chicken wings with this cookbook, which comes with 70 easy recipes for any and every palette. My dad hopped on the bandwagon and got an air fryer and only uses it for potatoes… which sounds like the perfect gift for him. It is $8.07 for a kindle version or $8.49 for the hardcover of this book on Amazon from Good Housekeeping.

9

Vuori Meta Pant

If you haven’t heard of the brand Vuori you should go check them out right now! They are similar to Lululemon but a little bit different. These pants are so cool, nice, breathable, and a perfect gift for your dad. The Meta pant is their take on the classic 5-pocket silhouette, upgraded with a superior technical, anti-odor, stretch fabric. Built for adventure and movement, the Meta provides everyday comfort nice enough to wear to the office or out to dinner. They are $98 and come in six different colors, totally worth it. If you don’t think your dad will like these checkout their joggers and shorts for men as well!

10

Storyworth

Happy Father’s Day! We’re wishing a great day to dads and father-figures everywhere. 💝 (BTW…if you couldn’t get Dad a gift yet, StoryWorth doesn't need wrapping or delivery. Click to get him a year of StoryWorth, $10 off now.)https://t.co/rAq6lyLyTW#fathersday2020 pic.twitter.com/e6eiENHMzs — StoryWorth (@StoryWorth) June 21, 2020

If your dad is the sentimental type this might be the perfect present for you. Storyworth is a heartfelt service that asks questions via email every week, and at the end of one year, provides an amazing book capturing all the memories. I think this is a great idea and it only takes a minute or two for them to fill out the email every week. It is $89 and you can customize your book cover at the end of one year. I hope one of these sparks interest and hopefully your dad will love it. Good luck Father’s Day present hunting!