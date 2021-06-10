5 Fashionable, Feminine and Fictional Cosplays

Cosplay is a fun way for male and female fanatics of tv shows, movies, books, and video games to represent their favorite fictional male and female characters.

I’m not a cosplayer, but I like to see cosplay; and I’m going to be writing about 5 of those fashionable, feminine and fictional cosplays.

Aquamarine

Ever since I saw Jackie Wyers’s hair, makeup, and fashion tutorial that’s centered around the 2006 film on Youtube, I’ve been waiting for other people to cosplay Sara Paxton’s main character that can live on land and in the sea.

Bratz

Racially diverse, fashion-forward and aspirational, Bratz are iconic and controversial dolls that I owned when I was growing up; and my personal feelings about the dolls cause me to like social media content that shows content creators duplicating looks from fan-favorite doll lines.

Enchantix

Originally introduced during the show’s third season; this Winx fairy form is a unanimous fan favorite that gets masterfully duplicated by a few female cosplayers before it gets publicly displayed on social media apps like Instagram for public consumption; much to my delight.

My Scene

Internet-famous beauty artist Rady turned herself into a My Scene My Bling Bling doll on Instagram last year, and my unknown thirst for more My Scene cosplay hasn’t been quenched by her or any other female content creator or cosplayer since, much to my chagrin.

Totally Spies!

California-based teenage spies Alex, Clover and Sam are constantly being cosplayed by grown females who are fans of the cartoon show and the three main female characters, but I would like to see these cosplayers cosplay the girls in outfits that aren’t their WOOHP catsuits.