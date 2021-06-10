6 Fashion Archetypes That’ll Help You Find Your Style

Finding your style archetype can be incredibly difficult when you don’t know what your style is, and my article is going to make that process easier.

Preppy

If your favorite style icon is Alicia Silverstone in Clueless, you’re most most likely a preppy individual who wears high-quality sweaters, collared shirts, blouses, argyle cardigans, plaid blazers, solid pants, dark jeans, pleated skirts, knee-high socks, flats, kitten heels, pearls, modest silver jewelry and headbands.

Sophisticated

Polished yet feminine like Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, structured ensembles, modest and form-fitting dresses, trench coats, leather handbags, round sunglasses, classic pumps, and minimalistic jewelry match your sophisticated mentality and style.

Ethereal

Romantic and delicate like a fairytale, textured and detailed tops with fluttered or puffy sleeves, pants, skirts, dresses and outerwear with nature-inspired embellishments and mythically inspired lines, satin heels and flats and vintage accessories will bring out your inner princess.

Old Hollywood Glamour

Cultured and glamorous, figure-flattering daytime essentials, floor-length gowns, faux fur, diamond jewelry, lengthy stilettos, and sought-after clutches will transform you into the Old Hollywood actress that you’ve always wanted to be.

Feminine Tomboy

A mixture of masculinity and femininity, long jackets, crop-tops, bralettes, tank tops, basketball jerseys, baggy pants, tracksuits, sweatsuits, jumpsuits, athletic shoes and boots, and sports hats will allow you to be casual, comfortable, and fashionable.

Baddie

Self-assured, fun, and bold, leather jackets, fur coats, crop tops, halter tops, tube tops, corsets, flared pants, low rise jeans, shorts, mini skirts, short, revealing dresses, diamond jewelry, designer handbags, heels, and high heeled boots for you real-life Bratz doll.