How To Build Your Summer Wardrobe: GUIDE

After a stressful and exhausting winter, it’s finally summertime. Everyone is ready for the beach, the fun, and of course, the outfits! But how can you create a unique and stylish summer style?

1. Get some basic pieces

When it comes to vacation clothing, versatility is the key. With some classic items like a little black dress or a pair of denim shorts, you can put together fabulous day-to-night looks for all occasions. They can be dressed up or down, combined with all sorts of accessories and they are a great base for everyone’s style.

2. Add a pop of color

No other time like the summer to let go of the monotonous neutrals and express a more colorful side of yourself. Whether it is on a piece of jewelry, a hat, or the whole outfit you can never go wrong with some exciting tones. So this summer don’t waste your days in boring total black, bring brightness to your wardrobe!

3. Find interesting patterns

While it’s true that simple, monochromatic style is an all-time classic, this season’s high fashion runway has proven that funky motifs can be just as beautiful. Versace’s marine-inspired for spring/summer 2021 collection is a prime example of this and it has not disappointed. Why not give it a try?

4. Accessorize

Even the fanciest clothes are incomplete without the rest of the outfit. An elegant bag, earrings, a necklace – even a scarf if you’re brave enough- and a pair of sunglasses are sure to elevate your look and make you feel like the summer it-girl (or it-boy). So, when in doubt,

add accessories and perhaps a bit of lipstick!

5. Wing it a bit

The holidays are all about adventure and that applies to fashion too. Truth be told, there is no “one fits all” when it comes to style because everyone is unique. Individuality is not just welcome but sought after and that’s why everyone must include it in their fashion choices this summer!