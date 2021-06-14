The 5 Unexpected Songs For Your PRIDE Month Playlist

Happy Pride Month, everyone!

For those that don’t know, June is Pride Month, where the LGBTQ+ community celebrates themselves, and the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

One of the ways many people celebrate Pride Month is by making a playlist of songs. There are some expected ones, like Madonna‘s “Vogue“, Aretha Franklin’s “A Deeper Love”, or Lady Gaga‘s “Born This Way.” But there are some under-appreciated Pride Month jams.

Here are five unexpected songs for your Pride Month playlist.

1. Babylon – Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is already a prominent artist on most Pride Month playlists, as she is both a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and an outspoken advocate. However, “Babylon” might not be on everyone’s pride playlists. It is a bit of a ripoff of “Vogue”, but that’s why it’s amazing. It’s “Vogue” in Ancient Greece or Rome. Amazing.

2. Like Woah – Aly & AJ

Who knew a song from the Disney Channel Original Movie, Minutemen, would turn into a Pride anthem years later? Aly & AJ have said in interviews that “Like Woah” is officially a song for their queer fans. And the updated, rock-infused version they do in their live concerts now, which you can watch in the video above, proves it.

3. Always – Waze & Odyssey, Tommy Theo, George Michael & Mary J. Blige

A remix of an the George Michael and Mary J. Blige song “As”, this was released last year as an at-home pride anthem. The video features several well-known drag icons lip-syncing the song in their homes. It’s a fun remix of a classic inspirational song.

4. Where Does The DJ Go? – Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue has a disco album. And it’s amazing. And this is the standout track from the album. It seeks to answer that age old question: when the party’s over, where does the DJ go? Hence the title. It’s a fun, upbeat track to dance to, making it perfect for any Pride celebration.

5. It’s Been Fun – Blair St. Clair

From ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’ standout, Blair St. Clair, this track is a perfect example of her style of music. It’s a danceable track with inspirational lyrics about realizing when you have to move on from someone or something.