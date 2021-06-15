6 Designer Handbags That I Want To Covet This Summer

I’m a known bag hag that loves to purchase new handbags for each season; and my summer handbag wishlist that consists of 6 designer handbags is going to be short yet pricey this year.

Telfar Orange Shopping Bag

Bright yet simple handbags can tie a simple and casual look together, and Telfar’s orange shopping bag will look great with a basic v-neck t-shirt, blue denim shorts, orange and white Nike sneakers, and gold jewelry.

Limited Edition White and Multicolored Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton Ellipse Backpack

Vintage and incredibly rare, this white and multicolored Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton Ellipse Backpack will help me channel my inner 2000’s socialite when I go on trips with my family and friends this summer, and can double as a backpack when I go back to school in the fall.

Pink Hello Kitty Swarovski Crystal Birkin Bag

An anomaly that can only be seen online, this pink hello kitty Birkin bag with Swarovski crystals matches my aesthetics, goes with my wardrobe and will be a great fashion accessory and investment piece if I manage to find and snag it.

Moschino Pink Leather Macaroon Shoulder Bag

Resembling the famous cookie that originated from France, Moschino’s pink leather macaroon shoulder bag from the brand’s fall 2020 collection is a high-end and sugary sweet accessory that’ll make me feel like Marie Antoinette whenever I sport it out in public.

Juicy Couture Paradise Barrel Bag

Inexpensive yet somewhat hard to find, this lime green and dark brown Juicy Couture velour barrel bag with island-themed detailing that can be found and purchased on online shops like Depop and Poshmark gives me a reason to extend my Juicy Couture handbag collection.

Christian Dior Pink Monogram Girly Boston Bag

Created by John Galliano when he was the head designer for Christian Dior, this pink and white monogrammed bag with floral accents, pearls and rhinestones is a cute and spacious outfit addition that’ll give me the vibe that I want to have this summer.