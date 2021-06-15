6 Easy Ways To Decorate Your Space

Decorating your personal space can be fun and easy, but that’s not the case for people who don’t know how they want to decorate their personal space.

There are many simple ways to decorate your personal space, and I’m going to give you 6 of those tips.

Antiques

To add a vintage feel to your bedroom, thrift stores and antique shops have plenty of old knick-knacks that’ll go with your bedroom theme or personal taste and make your space aesthetically pleasing to yourself and other people that come into your room.

Perfume bottles

Empty or filled glass and metal perfume bottles are a free and easy way to add a touch of femininity to your bedroom, and they’ll look great on top of your bedroom dresser, a fragrance tray or a table that you barely use.

Satin sheets

A luxurious upgrade from cotton and polyester, these high-quality silky sheets and pillowcases will add elegance to your bedroom that your skin and hair will be grateful for and are available to purchase at stores like Macy’s and online shopping websites like Amazon.

Plushies

Stuffed plushies that you got from friends, family and significant others during your childhood or adulthood will look cute on top of your bed and shelf and will also remind you of the happy and carefree times that you had when you look at them when you’re feeling down.

Seasonal decor

Reasonably priced seasonal decor from stores like Christmas Tree Shops, Hobby Lobby and Michael’s will allow you to spruce up your room a bit more to celebrate your favorite holidays and seasons that come around once a year.

Relaxation area

If you sleep in a spacious room, you can use that space to create a cozy relaxation area that’ll allow you to lounge, meditate, journal, read books and magazines, draw, eat, drink, exercise and etcetera when you come home after a long day of work, school or running numerous errands.