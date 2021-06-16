8 Best My Super Sweet 16 Parties

My Super Sweet 16 was an MTV reality show that showcased ostentatious and expensive parties, and I’m going to be listing 8 of the show’s best parties that people still talk about today.

Ava Kashani (Season 1, Episode 3)

In season 1, Persian teen Ava Kashani set the bar for the series upcoming parties when she had an extravagant Arabian Nights themed party at California’s Four Seasons Hotel that had a royal entrance featuring shirtless male polo players, female belly dancers, fortune tellers, a henna tattoo artist and an unseen performance from music duo Kamron & Hooman.

Aaron Reid (Season 3, Episode 2)

In season 3, L.A. Reid’s son and Diddy’s godson Aaron proved that he could plan and throw a party like his father and godfather when he had a Young & Hott themed party in New York City that allowed his party guests to get MP3 players and see Kanye West perform.

Darnell Robinson (Season 3, Episode 7)

A few episodes later, Leland Robinson’s son Darnell showed that he was a young prince when he had a Coming to America themed party in Harlem that had a camel, a special guest appearance from a young Rihanna, and performances by Juelz Santana and J. Isaac.

Teyana Taylor (Season 4, Episode 8)

In season 4, recording artist Teyana Taylor had a 1980s themed party at a museum. Taylor’s party had a Barbie doll entrance, a marching band, hip-hop routines and a special guest appearance from Pharrell Williams.

Savannah Winn (Season 5, Episode 9)

In season 5, California girl Savannah Winn had a jungle themed party at Laguna Beach’s nightclub Seven-Degrees. The celebration had various wild animals, an oxygen bar and visual food productions.

Lacey Myers (Season 6, Episode 7)

In season 6, Ohio native Lacey Myers had a fantasy themed party at a castle that her family owns and uses for private events. Myers’ fun-filled extravaganza had a dance club, an animal filled circus, and a carnival.

Quincy Brown (Season 7, Episode 1)

In season 3, Diddy’s stepson Quincy Brown had a stunna themed party at Atlanta nightclub Velvet Room. The expensive bash had female acrobats, dance crew performances, musical performances by Fabo, Gorilla Zoe, Crime Mob, Hurricane Chris, Bow Wow and Omarion, virtual birthday wishes from Soulja Boy, Lil’ Wayne, Ciara and Jay-Z and a special guest appearance from Lauren London.

Sky (Season 7, Episode 2)

In the second episode of season 7, Atlanta hip hop artist Sky had a Moulin Rouge party at Atlanta’s Paris on Ponce that had a fashion show that was hosted by America’s Next Top Model Cycle 3 winner Eva Marcille Sterling and professional dancers.