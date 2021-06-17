8 Best Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Looks

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was a televised annual event that allowed adult men and women to see famous models in lingerie, and I’m going to be listing 8 of the show’s best looks.

Karolina Kurkova in Neon Angels (VSFS 2002)

Czech model Karolina Kurkova opened up the show’s fourth and final segment wearing a three-toned lingerie look with feathered wings and clear boots that made her look like an exotic bird.

Adriana Lima in Sexy Super Heroines (VSFS 2003)

Afro-Brazilian model Adriana Lima opened up the televised fashion show wearing pink and red lingerie with large wings and latex stockings that made her look like a sexy superhero.

Ana Beatriz Barros El Chiaty in Sexy Santa Helpers (VSFS 2005)

Brazilian model Ana Beatriz Barros El Chiaty looked like one of Santa’s helpers when she walked down the long glitter runway wearing a bright purple lingerie look with matching wings and faux fur, lace, and bell accents for the show’s Christmas themed segment.

Izabel Goulart in Highland Romance (VSFS 2006)

Brazilian model Izabel Goulart looked stunning in her Scotland inspired look that featured bird feathered wings, black lace sleeves, suspenders and argyle socks that made her look like a character from a steamy highland romance book.

Candice Swanepoel in Glamour Goddess (VSFS 2008)

South African model Candice Swanepoel looked like one of King Triton’s daughters when she walked Victoria’s Secret runway wearing a bra and panty set adorned with numerous seashells, pearls and diamonds for the Glamour Goddess Segment in 2008.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in All Aboard (VSFS 2009)

British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked like an Old Hollywood movie star who was ready to depart when she wore a black and pink lace bodysuit with a matching sleeveless jacket and black pantyhose stockings for the annual show’s second segment.

Doutzen Kroes in Circus (VSFS 2012)

Dutch model Doutzen Kroes looked like a pretty pink show poodle hopping through a black hula hoop when she wore lacy pink lingerie that had pom-poms and bows for the show’s circus segment in 2012.

Lily Aldridge in Dream Girls (VSFS 2014)

American model Lily Aldridge wore a light blue lace bodysuit and pink powder puff wings for the show’s third segment that made her look like a dream that became someone’s reality.