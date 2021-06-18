4 New Makeup Releases For The Summer

New makeup releases from brands like ColourPop, Revolution Beauty, Milani and Pat McGrath will allow you to look fresh this summer.

Hello Kitty Tropical Escape Collection

ColourPop’s tropical-themed makeup collection with Hello Kitty is perfect for young women who want to purchase colorful mini eyeshadow palettes, pigmented matte blushes, and hydrating lip products.

This makeup collection is available to purchase in stores and on Colourpop’s website.

Revolution Beauty x Bratz Collection

Revolution Beauty’s makeup collection with Bratz allows teenage and adult fans of the iconic doll line a chance to purchase eyeshadow palettes, eyeliners, mascara, lip products, makeup brushes and a purple makeup bag inspired by the girls with a passion for fashion and makeup.

Milani Baked Blushes

Milani Cosmetics recently released 6 new baked blushes for women with warm and cool overtones and undertones. These baked blushes come in numerous shades of red and orange that give cheeks a beautiful summer glow at an affordable price.

Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Divine Powder Blushes

Professional makeup artist Pat McGrath recently released 9 new blushes. The highly requested matte blushes that give cheeks a shiny finish are available in shades like beige, bronze, coral, mauve, pink, and terracotta at a reasonable price.