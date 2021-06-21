5 Must Try Perfumes For Summer 2021

Looking for new perfumes to spice up your life and your style? Here are five perfumes you have to try at least one time in your life. I recently have started to get more into perfumes and really like them. Each one has different undertones and little hints to make them all very different and unique. It is really fun perfume shopping because you have to discover which types of overall scents you like. The main types of perfumes fall under one of these 7 scents; woody, citrus, gourmand, floral, spicy, fruity, and aquatic. I personally prefer floral scents with warm, fruity, elegant, and sexy touches. You have to figure out what you like and the best way to do that is to buy the travel size/ rollerball perfumes which are usually all under $30. Another great way to try perfumes is to get a perfume box subscription. Scentbird and Scentbox are two of the best perfume subscriptions I would highly recommend.

1

Ariana Grande “God is a Woman” Perfume

Ariana Grande just announced that she is releasing number 9 of her line of perfumes. It is not out yet but will be soon at Ulta Beauty, it definitely is the one to try this summer. Alright so the details of the perfume have not been released yet but we think it is going to be similar to her other perfumes with a floral base and hints of lavender. I recently just got her R.E.M. perfume she launched in 2020 and I am in love with it. It is also a floral base, it is described as an amber vanilla fragrance for women. The top notes are Zefir, Caramel, Fig, Salt, and Quince; middle notes are Lavender and Pear Blossom; base notes are Tonka Bean, Musk, and Sandalwood. It all sounds very weird and different but it creates an amazing combination. I highly recommend trying her R.E.M fragrance as well.

2

The 7 Virtues Mini Peace Blend Perfume Set

The 7 Virtues Brand Brings Perfumes for Peace to Sephora: One of the hand-picked brands in Clean at Sephora, The 7 Virtues' benefits stretch way beyond better-for-you ingredients. https://t.co/0PYqs4OEn8 pic.twitter.com/TKVgRjIZQr — streeeeeeets (@streeeeeeets) June 12, 2018

This perfume is one of the most highly rated by customers. The brand The 7 Virtues is all about the environment, the world, and our history. Their perfumes are made without phthalates, parabens, sulfates, formaldehydes, and UV inhibitors. All formulations are Leaping Bunny certified, cruelty-free, and vegan. Since there are 7 scents you probably won’t like all of them, but it is much cheaper to try all 7 than buying just one. My recommendation to you is to try all 7 first and see which you like and then buy the big bottle of the specific ones you loved, the 7 small scents are available at Sephora for $29. The cool thing about these perfumes is that each one was sourced from a different country; they are made with ethically sourced essential oils from Afghanistan, Haiti, Rwanda, the Middle East, India, and Madagascar. These perfumes build peace by providing dignity and meaningful employment in communities rebuilding after war or strife. The seven scents are characterized as fresh and clean; Vanilla Woods, Patchouli Citrus, Jasmine Neroli, Orange Blossom, Rose Amber, Vetiver Elemi, and Grapefruit Lime.

3

BVLGARI Eau Parfumée Au Thé Blanc Travel Spray

With Bvlgari Eau Parfumée Au Thé Blanc, both men and women can wear this delicate, soothing white tea #scent with white pepper accents, day or evening. Get yours ate Beautebar and enjoy FREE DELIVERY! 🛍 https://t.co/2DQDRMZPhk pic.twitter.com/HA3qjO0WGt — Beauté Bar (@beautebar_) June 23, 2020

This perfume is for both men and women. It is a delicate, soothing white tea scent with white pepper accents for the day or evening. If you like woody and earthy scents this is definitely the one for you. White tea, the principal ingredient, has been used in China as an elixir of youth because of its antioxidant and revitalizing properties. Cultivated only a few times per year, this rare essence imparts an overall sense of well-being. It has notes of artemisia leaves, ambrette, white pepper, white tea, musk, woody amber. It is available at Sephora in a travel size for only $27 and I highly recommend getting the travel size first.

4

Comptoir Sud Pacifique Vanille Extreme Rollerball

Envie d'un parfum gourmand, sensuel, vanillé ? Je t'invite à découvrir Vanille Extrême de Comptoir Sud Pacifique, en revue aujourd'hui sur le blog : https://t.co/JFo9eAbi7J#parfum #Perfume #fragrance pic.twitter.com/WpnkZGHfrt — Ambiance & Fragrance (@ambiancecosy) May 23, 2019

This perfume has 5 stars and is considered a warm and spicy scent. It is available online only at Sephora for $20 in the rollerball size. The master perfumers behind Comptoir Sud Pacifique have captured the feeling of the tropics. Like a soft island breeze, this pure vanilla fragrance evokes a delicate feeling of sensuality. The explosion of delicious notes tempts the palette and touches the heart for a feeling of freedom and passion. This creamy fragrance embodies the warm, sweet aromas of night on an exotic island paradise. It has notes of vanilla sugar, heliotrope, vanilla absolute, and milk. This perfume is very sexy and exotic. So if you like spicy, warm scents this might be the scent for you.

5

Marc Jacobs Fragrances Daisy Love Pen Spray

If you love floral fragrances, Daisy by Marc Jacobs is the perfect scent to make you feel ‘Eau So Fresh’ this summer! 🌼

Shop Now at Go Duty Free.#GoDutyFree #ShopAtDutyFree #MarcJacobs #Perfumes #Floral #Fragrances pic.twitter.com/kryC00AC2w — GO Duty Free (@godutyfree) June 1, 2021

If you like florals this is definitely the best one for the summer. It is available at Sephora in a travel-size spray for $30. Daisy Love fills the air with a contagious love of life. Created by master perfumer Alberto Morillas, this gourmand radiant fragrance reveals its first notes in a vibrant burst of sweet cloudberries. Delicate daisy tree petals mingle with sparkling cashmere musks and driftwood to create a lasting and memorable gourmand twist. It has notes of crystallized cloudberries, daisy tree petals, cashmere musks, and driftwood. I have been using this travel size spray for about a month now and I absolutely love it. I personally wear it all the time. It is such a nice scent that’s not overpowering but you can definitely smell all day long. Hope you can find your perfect scent!