8 Best Ways To Be Productive During Summer Break

School’s out for summer! You’ve been looking forward to this season for months – goodbye classes, sayonara assignments, see you later exams! But now that the break is finally here, what are you going to do with all your spare time?

When you’ve been stuck studying for what feels like forever, it’s incredibly easy to fall into a rut of boredom and laziness. Don’t let that be you! Instead, take advantage of your newly freed schedule by making the most of your vacation.

Not sure where to begin? Here are 8 of the best ways to be productive during summer break.

1. Start A Blog

Document your adventures and connect with worldwide readers all at the same time! Grab yourself a slice of the Internet through a free blog hosting site like WordPress or Google Blogger. Writing not you thing? Start a vlog by creating your own YouTube channel!

2. Build Your Social Media Accounts

Nowadays, being active on social media is crucial to one’s personal brand. Between Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, etc., posting regularly is a tough expectation to maintain. Use this time to take Insta photoshoots, draft tweets, re-connect with old virtual friends and make new online connections!

3. Read

Reading is a hobby that’s good for both the brain and the soul. Pick up a book you’ve been meaning to devour and let the words take to you to another world!

4. Clear Out Your Inbox

You know the 238 unread messages in your email inbox? It’s time to tackle those. Sort through, organize and get that number down to zero. Clear inbox = clear mind!

5. Listen To Podcasts

On iTunes, there are hundreds of thousands of free podcasts available for download at your fingertips. Whether you’re interested in comedy, sports, news, celebrities or business, listening to a digital series can be fun and educational. Plus, they’re free!

6. Exercise



Working out is always a good idea. Make it more of a priority now that you have the time to do so. Exercise will give you that energy you need to get things done!

7. Discover New Music

Dedicate this summer to revamping your MP3 playlists! There are too many songs you haven’t heard yet. Search the web and find your new favorite tune!

8. Plan For The Future

Whether you want to believe it or not, the future is coming. Now that you don’t have school to worry about, take some moments to think about what you want to achieve and where you want to be in the next few years. Then, set yourself goals, do some research and MAKE. IT. HAPPEN.