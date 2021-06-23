8 Trendy Summer 2021 Amazon Finds

Going on a vacation or want new summer options but don’t want to spend a lot of money? I have found 8 great items for different activities and events to wear this summer. I don’t know about you but it has been a hot summer so far, and I have been needing cute summer sunglasses, clothes, and shoes. I hope everyone is taking time off and going on trips and living their best life. It was just Amazon Prime Day and I think they still have some deals going on so get check these out and get all these cute summer items!

1

SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses

These sunglasses are so cute and so trendy. They do have UV protection which is necessary for this hot summer. I just bought these off of Amazon for $13.99. I would rather buy 5 pairs of Amazon sunglasses than buy one for $100. This style comes in 9 different colors. I personally really like these ones, they are called gold havana grey. They are rated four and a half stars by different customers. I highly recommend getting these to elevate your outfits this summer.

2

Pillow Slide Slippers

These slippers are the new trend you have probably seen all over Instagram and Tik Tok. I found the same ones on Amazon for $19.99. They are just as comfy as the original ones everyone was getting. They come in 11 different colors and have a four-star rating. They have a 1.6-inch sole made of ethylene-vinyl and acetate. The sole wraps around and absorbs into your feet creating the perfect shoe for you. These are perfect for going swimming, walking around the house, for your dorm room, or on vacation. I am definitely going to buy these with my next paycheck haha!

3

Women’s Sexy Summer Solid Candy Color Tube Top Crop Tops

This cute top is so trendy and so fun for summertime. It comes in 17 different colors and you can tie it in front in a cute knot or bow as well as wearing it like this in a halter neck style. It is $13.98 on Amazon and so worth it. I just got this top and I am going to be wearing it all the time. It is so cute with some fun jeans or jean shorts. You can even dress it up with a skirt and heels or a night out.

4

Beaufident Women’s Legging Workout Set Active 2 Pieces Yoga Leggings with Padded Sports Bra

This 2 piece set is cute and so perfect for this summer. You can wear it for an everyday outfit, traveling, working out, even to go hiking or camping. This is the perfect fit for everything you’re doing this summer. It comes in three different options; a sports bra, and leggings, a sports bra, and biker shorts, or leggings and a long sleeve crop top. There are six different colors of a sports bra and biker shorts. There are 20 different color options for leggings and a sports bra. Lastly, there are seven different options for a long sleeve with leggings. They are $25.99 and have four stars. So cute and definitely worth getting.

5

FEISEDY Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses Women Trendy Cateye Sunglasses

These sunglasses are so cute and so trendy. I just bought these on Amazon for $13.98. They come in nine different colors but all in the same style. I personally really like the black ones and the black leopard print colors. They have been rated 4.5 stars and have UV protection in them. They are so cute just for going out to lunch or for on vacation at the beach. Highly recommend these for every day too!

6

Zalalus Women Sexy Summer Club Ruched Drawstring Bodycon Mini Dress

This dress is perfect for the summer. It is so cute and trendy, perfect for any summer outing or vacation. It comes in 9 different colors and is $25.99. It has 4 stars and is mostly made out of cotton. I just got this dress in light blue and it is so cute. It is lightweight and perfect to wear over a swimsuit to the pool or beach. It is also perfect to dress up and wear on a night out with the girls.

7

Shermie Swimsuit Cover ups for Women V Neck Loose Beach Bikini Bathing Suit Cover up

This coverup is so cute and perfect for this summer. It comes in 16 different colors and some different patterns. It is only $18.99 and I can’t wait to get this for my pool days and beach vacations. There are three shades of beige and five shades of black haha so go figure out what patterns you like and go get them now!

8

TAOTAOQI Vintage Women Oversized Sunglasses Designer Luxury Square Sun Glasses UV400 Protection Flat Lens

These sunglasses are so cute and trendy. Very similar to the other ones but a little bit different because they are bigger and not a cat-eye shape. These come in 14 different colors and are only $13.99. I really like the black frame grey lens and the tortoise frame gradient brown lens. You can get two in a package instead of one as well which is definitely a better deal. These also have UV protection and 4.5 stars. So go spend $13.99 on these designer Amazon sunglasses instead of $100 on sunglasses you treat like your baby haha. I hope you will go snatch all of these cute trendy items up for the summer!