What’s Been Going On With Britney Spears

We all know Britney Spears: beloved pop music icon of the late 90s and early 2000s, and world-renowned performer and actress. Being dubbed affectionately as the “Princess of Pop”, Spears took America by storm with her debut single “…Baby One More Time” and proceeds to be a legend to this day. However, a few bad choices have lead Spears down a dark path, and fans are starting to get worried.

So what happened?

Spears had made a few bad decisions in her life, and they had certainly taken a toll on her mental health. In February 2007, she stayed in a drug rehabilitation center in Antigua for less than a day, then in the following weeks, proceeded to admit herself to several other treatment facilities. In October 2007, she lost physical custody of her sons to her ex-husband Kevin Federline. However, the reason for this court ruling was never revealed to the public.

Finally, after refusing to release custody of her children to Federline and being caught under the influence of an unidentified substance, Spears lost all visitation rights and custody of her children before being put under involuntary psychiatric hold. She was finally placed underneath a conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears, which meant that he now had control over all her assets

How’s Britney doing now?

Honestly, not very good. According to a court hearing on June 23rd of this year, Spears felt very unhappy about the conservatorship, calling it “abusive” as she talked about how she felt that she couldn’t live a fulfilling life with her father dictating everything that she did. According to the rules of the conservatorship, she wasn’t allowed to do anything that her father didn’t give her permission for. She even said that her father was making her keep her IUD against her will, despite her desire to have another child. She then talked about how she was only faking her happiness on social media in order to “save her pride” in front of her fans.

What’ll happen now?

Hearing Spears talk about her father forcing her to keep her IUD has sparked a lot of controversy over the past day. People are saying that it’s a violation of reproductive rights, as Spears obviously wants to have another child. The recent court hearing has brought to life the horror of Spears’ last fifteen years of living, and fans from all over are rallying together to show their support for Spears in her trying time with the hashtag “#FreeBrittany”. Multiple celebrities are also joining the cause as well, such as Mariah Carey, Khloé Kardashian, Justin Timberlake, and many others.

It is unsure what the future verdict for Spears will be, but it is obvious that she needs every bit of help that she can get. What she is experiencing is not only a violation of reproductive rights, but it is also a severe disability rights issue, as her mental state is causing others to discriminate her. One thing is definitely for certain: Britney Spears is fighting all she can, and hopefully, her bravery will one day be rewarded with freedom. For now, fans can only hope for the best.