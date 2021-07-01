8 Early 2000s Movies With Amazing Contemporary Costumes

Contemporary film costume designs are constantly undervalued and overlooked in comparison to extravagant and detailed as costume designs from period films.

As a fashion and beauty content creator who also aspires to become a fashion stylist, this frustrates me; and my frustration has caused me to create this article that’ll inform you about 8 movies from the early 2000s that have amazing contemporary costumes.

Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2001 and 2003) – Sophie de Rakoff

Reese Witherspoon’s character Elle Woods was the girly, optimistic and determined protagonist in the 2001 film and 2003 sequel, and Sophie de Rakoff’s bright, playful, and feminine costumes for Witherspoon’s character further emphasized those character traits.

Get a Clue (2002) – Jolie Anna Andreatta

Jolie Anna Andreatta put a young Lindsay Lohan and Brenda Song in elaborate, funky, futuristic, and age-appropriate outfits for the television film that premiered on the Disney Channel in 2002 that people say is underrated and stylish in 2021.

The Cheetah Girls (2003) – Resa McConaghy



Resa McConaghy was the costume designer for the book-based television film that premiered on Disney Channel in 2003, and the Canadian-born costume designer ended up creating costumes that were just as iconic, unique, and cheetahlicious as Galleria, Chanel, Aqua and Dorinda.

Mean Girls (2004) – Mary Jane Fort

Mary Jane Fort created numerous contemporary costumes inspired by popular early 2000s fashion trends for the book-based teen comedy centered around the high school social ladder that premiered in theaters on 2004, and many of Fort’s costumes for the film have made an impact on pop culture.

Bratz: The Movie (2007) – Bernadene Morgan and Miya Matsumoto

Bratz’s 2007 live-action film wasn’t a critical or commercial success, but costume designers Bernadene Morgan and Miya Matsumoto’s created outfits for main female characters Yasmin, Cloe, Sasha, Jade and Meredith that were cohesive with their personalities, interests and aesthetics.

The House Bunny (2008) – Mona May

2008’s The House Bunny is a film centered around a former Playboy bunny turned house mother Shelly Darlingson and unpopular sorority Zeta Alpha Zeta, and iconic costume designer Mona May created bright, bold and womanly costumes for Shelly and the Zetas.

The Clique (2008) – Mandi Line

Mandi Line helped bring Lisi Harrison’s popular young adult book series The Clique alive by putting the film’s actresses in head-to-toe designer outfits Lisi’s fictional female characters Massie Block, Alicia Rivera, Kristen Gregory, Dylan Marvil, Claire Lyons and Layne Abeley would wear in the books.