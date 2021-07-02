How To Keep Your Makeup Looking Fresh In The Summer Heat

When you want to wear makeup but your going to be in the sun all day or at the pool what makeup do you put on? I think the best way to keep your makeup looking fresh and to wear it all day long is to wear as little as possible, use products that don’t dry out your skin, stay hydrated, and use sunscreen. Prepping your skin, Primer, Setting Spray, and Translucent Powder are the best ways to keep your makeup fresh. Especially if you love wearing a full face of makeup here are some ideas to help keep your face looking good all day.

Setting Spray

Ulta has half off Urban decay All nighter setting spray! You are welcome pic.twitter.com/fzlVy4DuFi — jillz (@jillcanf) September 22, 2018

Setting Spray is amazing!! If you don’t already use setting spray you need to right now. I always use setting spray no matter what makeup I’m putting on or where I’m going. It locks in your makeup for long-time wear. I recently went to Las Vegas where I wore makeup every day, started with a little in the morning, and then full face at night. I was so surprised that by night time before adding more makeup it still looked really good for being on for 6+ hours. Highly recommend Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray at Sephora for $33.

Always Prep Your Skin

Make sure you are taking care of your face, exfoliating, washing, toner, every little thing is important. Bacteria, oil, and dead skin cells pile up on your skin’s surface, which leads to open pores and breakouts that show through when make-up is applied. Exfoliate your skin at least once a week to keep your skin smooth so that your make-up lasts longer. Also, use a toner after cleansing and exfoliating to balance out the pH of your skin for a smoother and brighter appearance.

Don’t Forget To Use Primer

First things first, face primer. I have dry / normal skin, so I like moisturizing or glowy primers.

Smashbox Primerizer is amazing always.

Becca First Light Priming Filter is bomb for natural glow.

Glossier Priming Moisturizer is AMAZING for lazy days because it’s a 2 in 1! pic.twitter.com/jRlZ6poqhj — momma mads 🦒 (@maddiepoooh) August 22, 2018

Use a primer before applying the foundation. Primers are the crucial first cosmetic step for helping your make-up stay intact throughout the day. To cover any oily area or blemish, apply the primer over your entire face. You don’t need that much for a good finish. Glossier is my favorite primer, it is lightweight and is perfect for anyone who wants hydration, without feeling like there’s anything on their face. It looks like a moisturizer feels like a moisturizer but offers a little extra grip to build your makeup upon. The anti-redness complex is the helping hand a lot of us need for de-stressing. And being Glossier, you can be sure it’s suitable for all skin types and hypoallergenic. It is available on their website for $22.

Translucent Powder

My #FridayFaves this @LauraMercier translucent powder i just love how light it feels on the skin and the way it makes my makeup look i use it underneath my eyes to give me that “awake” look it instantly brightens up my face ☺️ pic.twitter.com/6P3tfiWo8s — liilly_makeupjunkie (@Lmakeupjunkie) June 26, 2021

It is great for locking your makeup into place. Apply a translucent setting powder after you’re done applying all of your complexion products. This mattifies your make-up by soaking up excess oil left on the skin and also sets your make-up for more extended wear. The Laura Mercier setting powder is my favorite and probably the best on the market it is available in two sizes at Sephora for $23 or $39. Hopefully, all of these things will help keep your makeup fresh in this summer heat!