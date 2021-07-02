Pinterest Is Now Banning All Weight-Loss Ads

Pinterest is a website that people can go to for inspirational content and aesthetics that can help them complete any project. It’s a fan-favorite app, and it’s one that a lot more people use than you might think. People, big and small, go to Pinterest to find that inspirational spark they might need. That’s why, for the happiness of their users, Pinterest has decided to ban all ads on their site that have to do with weight-loss

This reason for this new development is because, ever since the pandemic started, a lot of people have developed unhealthy eating habits as a way to combat the “Quarantine 15” (a term to describe the weight that some have gained during the pandemic) and some have even developed severe eating disorders.

Pinterest isn’t exactly new to the ad-banning game. Instagram and Tik-tok have banned ads from their respective apps that depict unrealistic beauty standards, as well as potentially harmful diet products (such as detox tea). They’ve especially made sure to eliminate ads that were targeted at young people, as they are some of the most susceptible group to develop unhealthy eating habits.

However, Pinterest’s new policy is said to be the first one to ban “all” weight-loss ads.

This, of course, is a very broad concept. Pinterest’s new policy is said to ban “any weight loss language or imagery”. This is to include ads featuring weight-loss pills and procedures, “before and after” pictures, body shaming, and any obvious forms of diet culture.

That is to say, companies that specialize in weight-loss necessarily aren’t banned from advertising on Pinterest. The only rule is that their ads can explicitly talk about or elude to weight loss.

That being said, ads that elude to just better lifestyle habits (such as eating healthy and exercising regularly) are still allowed on Pinterest. This is because some people change their habits to simply feel better about themselves, not from losing weight, but from just feeling more energized and happier with themselves.

Companies, such as “Weight Watchers” (who have rebranded themselves as “WW”), has actually decided to change its approach recently (before Pinterest created its new policy, of course) by initiating a wellness program, as a way to promote healthy habits while also saying that weight loss isn’t necessarily the way to go about it, so they’re safe from Pinterest’s new policy.

Of course, Pinterest isn’t just doing this as a show of good heart. Studies have shown that millenials are simply more interested in healthy eating, body positivy, and overall wellness, so this new movement can also be seen as a way for Pinterest to appeal to the newer generation.

No matter what their true intentions are, it’s definitely safe to say that this change is for the better, as people now won’t be forced to feel like their body type is the “wrong” type to have, or feel wrongly influenced into a routine that will only cause them harm in the end. People are allowed to be who they are, which is perfect for an app that celebrates creativity and self-expression above all else.