Should You Go Back To Your Natural Hair Color For Summer?

The biggest trend of the summer… going back to your natural hair color. Everyone loves to dye their hair blonde for the summer or add blonde highlights but this year it’s time to change it up. We are doing the opposite. I think everyone needs to embrace their natural hair color because everyone looks so good with it. Make sure you take time to think about what you want. Also, look at Pinterest for some ideas. Here are a few celebrities that have and I bet a lot more are going to as well. I think I am even gonna to go back to my natural hair color as well.

1

Bella Hadid

oh to be living bella hadid’s hot girl summer pic.twitter.com/0QawAH4oQB — RINA. (@LAVIDAPRADA) July 13, 2021

Bella Hadid recently went back to her natural hair color, a beautiful, glossy, dark brown color. She looks so good with it and I know we can all agree on that. Here are some recent pictures of her on her summer vacay looking gorgeously tanned and stunning. I think we all need to jump on the bandwagon so we can look our best just like her.

2

Hailey Bieber

July 14: Hailey Bieber arrives in Venice,Italy pic.twitter.com/Xrcgca714A — Hailey Bieber News (@haileycandiid) July 14, 2021

Hailey has been a dirty blonde for quite some time now. Always has a little bit of blonde in her hair and finally, she is back to her natural color. She used to be blonde and now she is light brown. She looks so good with it and hopefully, she keeps it that color. It’s summertime and everyone is tan and the darker hair color really makes you look 10x better. I love this light brown hair color, this is really close to my natural hair color and I am very excited to go back to my natural hair.

3

Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson at Rita Ora’s Prospero Tequila 4th of July Barbecue Party in Los Angeles#ashleybenson @ashleybenson #fashion

📷 Via hawtcelebs pic.twitter.com/xG42AlZmaj — Celebs Style Daily (@cdhq2) July 6, 2021

Ashley Benson did a 180 and has red hair now! She has always had blonde hair in all of the movies and tv shows she has starred in. Finally changing it up just in time for summer. However, I don’t think this is her natural hair color it looks so good on her and I really hope she keeps it this color. I would even love to see a darker color on her. If you can’t get yourself to go back to your natural hair color try opting for a natural-looking color that you maybe have always wanted to do. I have always wanted to a brown with a red tint to it because I naturally have a small red tint and if I went red I would definitely look like a natural ginger.

4

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne for Dior Makeup. pic.twitter.com/AJlxMlKJHJ — CARAUPDATES (@US_CARA) July 10, 2021

Cara Delevinge has been blonde for a while now and she finally has gone back to her natural brown hair color. I think she looks even more stunning with her natural hair color than anything else. I absolutely love this dark brown chestnut color. My sister has this color right now and let me tell you, it is gorgeous on almost everyone haha! Seriously tho, if you have been wanting to dye your hair this is a sign. I personally think you should go back to your natural hair color, if not at least do a nice natural light brown, red, or dirty blonde but make sure you add dimension and layers. Maybe even think about doing a big chop!