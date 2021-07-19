How To Enter The Oreo Thins 25k Sweepstakes

It looks like it’s a good time to be a fan of Oreo fan these days, because Oreo Thins, a brand based on the popular Oreo cookie brand, has recently announced to the public that it is hosting a sweepstakes that is said to feature an amazing prize: 25,000 dollars, as well as a special-edition pack of their famous cookies.

“Oreo Thins” is a brand that Nabisco made public in July of 2015, with the company saying Oreo Thins are nearly the same as the regular brand, but with one difference: As the name suggests, it’s much thinner than a normal-sized Oreo. The reason for this was because Nabisco wanted to market Oreos toward a “more mature, health-conscious” crowd. As predicted, the thin delicious treats were a big hit healthy and non-healthy people alike.

Oreo Thins is hosting a “Protection Program” giveaway to celebrate its new “Thins Protection Program”, which advertises Oreo packages that are cleverly disguised as “grown-up items” (such as packages of frozen veggies or t-shirts, or as cookbooks, or packages that are simply camouflage-colored) as a way for parents to enjoy Oreos without having to worry about their kids mooching off of them. It’s somewhat similar to when Eggo waffles had that campaign where you could print out fake labels to put on boxes to keep your parents away from them. Remember that?

Entering the sweepstakes couldn’t be easier, and all you need is either a Twitter account or an Instagram account.

If you’re choosing to submit your entry to Twitter, all you need to do is choose your favorite hiding spot that you like to keep your Oreos away from everyone else, write about it (but forget about it being a secret anymore), use the tags #ThinsProtectionProgram and #Sweepstakes, then post it.

If Instagram is the platform that you’d prefer to submit your entry on, then all you need to do is find the Oreo brand’s sweepstakes post on their Instagram page, comment the hiding places that you prefer to keep your Oreos in, then use the same hashtags that you would use for the Twitter post. Just remember, you can only submit an entry once to just one of these two social media platforms, so be sure to make it count!

If you happen to be one of the lucky 1,500 people that posts their entry to social media first, you get to snag one Oreo Thins Protection Program Package, which is designed as a boring package to ward off kids, like the Ford Camo Pack, which looks like a Ford Maverick owner’s manual, or the Green Giant Camo Pack, which looks like a package of Green Giant Riced Veggies Cauliflower Medley.

One lucky winner will be chosen at the end of the giveaway through a random drawing, and they will get a check of 25,000 dollars in the mail 8-10 weeks after winning.

The giveaway ends on July 23rd, so there isn’t much time left to submit your entries for a chance to win the grand prize. Good luck, and happy hiding!