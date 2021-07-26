6 Lingerie Brands That Women Should Know About

With brands like Aerie, Agent Provocateur, Savage X Fenty and Victoria’s Secret as some of the big wigs in the lingerie world, a lot of lingerie brands don’t receive the attention and love that they deserve, and I’m going to be introducing you to 6 of those brands.

Bordelle

Bordelle is a London based lingerie company that makes dark and rich colored lingerie and hosiery with patterned detailing, unique embellishments, metallic accents and satin straps for women who want to wear undergarments that embody the same confidence, dominance and sexiness that they exert daily.

Chantal Thomass

If you’re looking to purchase luxurious lingerie that’s feminine, French inspired, glamorous, risqué, sophisticated and timeless, French based lingerie brand Chantal Thomass offers a wide selection of high quality and high priced lingerie that’s available to purchase on the store’s website.

Fleur du Mal

Sold in luxury retail stores like Neiman Marcus, Net-A-Porter and Saks Fifth Avenue, Fleur du Mal is a U.S. based brand founded by entrepreneur and lingerie designer Jennifer Zuccarini that allows women to purchase sensual and casual lingerie that women can wear during the day or under the dark cloak of night.

Gilda & Pearl

With an abundance of silk, sheer, lace, faux fur and embroidery in a multitude of colors, Gilda & Pearl is a UK based lingerie and loungewear entity that costs a pretty penny and has a local manufacturer and a limited production run that prevents the company from contributing to carbon footprint and textile waste.

Rosamosario

Rooted in haute couture techniques and Italian culture, Rosamosario is an Italian based lingerie company that’ll allow you to add high-end, costly and extravagant bras, panties, nightwear and suspender belts to your lingerie and nightwear collection.

Studio Pia

Diverse, enthralling and flattering, Studio Pia is a UK based lingerie line for women who want to purchase remarkable and ethical lingerie pieces. Famous female celebrities like Beyoncé Knowles Carter and Britney Spears have purchased and worn the brand’s lingerie.