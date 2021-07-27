Scarlett Johansson Is Launching A Beauty Line

Finally the beauty line we all never knew we needed! Scarlet Johansson is planning on launching her own beauty brand sometime in early 2022. She says it is going to be her take on “a clean, accessible approach to beauty.” While there’s no info yet on what kinds of products Johansson is working on, the funding for her line comes from The Najafi Companies. They also work with Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty haircare line, and Moon Oral Care, which is partnered with model Kendall Jenner. Johansson’s partner in this venture, Kate Foster, has worked with Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Juicy Couture in the past.

MILLA JOVOVICH+LAETITIA CASTA+ANDIE McDOWELL+SCARLETT JOHANSSON-//-LOREAL-// source :: ALLURE-MAY 2006)) (a special 4 star feature from 2006!! This was a 4 page feature ad within 1 magazine. pic.twitter.com/tV84bOwB8Q — Ads By Stars (@Ads_By_Stars) May 25, 2020

ScarJo is no stranger to beauty brands as the actress has been the face of L’Oréal Paris, both for makeup and hair, for a long time now. So the question is will Johansson’s first-ever independent beauty brand be giving us products to mimic her glowing skin or her must-haves for her gorgeous hair? Maybe the key to her shining smile? I personally am hoping it’s maybe some skincare and makeup or hair stuff would be great too haha! I think we all need some new products to spice up our lives. I hope she is coming out with a nice face set maybe like a cleanser, toner, and face cream? I will definitely be waiting patiently for her launch!

Black Widow

#𝑂𝑂𝐶;; Black Widow was absolutely incredible of a film! Loved every second of it. To the action, cast and music. Scarlett Johanson is a brilliant actress. Shame we probably won't see her again in a main role. 10/10. pic.twitter.com/SoC0FwSrsH — ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ 𝓖𝐎𝐃𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝓢𝐓𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐀 (@megamisutashia) July 17, 2021

She recently just had her movie come out, Black Widow, if you haven’t seen it yet you must! It is really good, I don’t think they could have done it better honestly. One of my favorite things about the movie is all the relationships, I think they really took the time to develop the characters relationships and it’s perfect. Go watch in theaters and on Disney+. Johansson we all already know is an amazing actress, all around person, and I cannot wait to see what products she is launching.