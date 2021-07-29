4 Methods On How To Politely Reject Someone

There will always come a time where you meet someone who wants to get to know you better, but you’re not really in the right mood or headspace to actively pursue something like this. This is perfectly acceptable, and you have a right to reject someone if you’re not interested, no matter how nice they might be.

However, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t handle something as sensitive as this with nothing less than tact and grace. Here’s how you can let someone know that you’re not interested in them while also still saving face and keeping things civil.

Keep it casual

When you’re first approached, make sure to make it clear that you’re not interesting in a relationship. Try to keep your tone and body language casual so that the other person doesn’t mistakenly think that you’re interested. If you don’t, they might accuse you of leading them on, when this is not your intention.

Give them your social media

While it’s not a very good idea to give a stranger any personal information, giving them the handles to your social media accounts is slightly better than giving them your actual phone number. If they do try to contact you on something like Instagram or Snapchat, you’re able to message them at your discretion, and even block them if needed.

Tell them you already have a partner

It isn’t a very good idea to lie in general, but in many cases, a little white lie can actually help a whole lot, especially if you know that there’s a slim chance that you’ll ever see this person again. Simply tell them that you’re already spoken for. It’s helpful to have a spare photo of a generic-looking person if they ask for proof, and you can even point to a random person in a crowd and say that they’re your partner. However, if it comes to them asking, it’s best to get away as soon as possible, as this can be a sign of a stalker.

When all else fails, just be honest

Rejection can really hurt, especially if you’re on the receiving end of it, but it’s often the right thing to do. A simple “no” or “please leave me alone” can go a long way, and it keeps you from beating around the bush or sending the wrong messages. Be sure to be firm, but polite. A good person will understand and kindly leave you alone.

This advice applies to boys, girls, and anyone else who needs help. Of course, if you’re ever in a situation where someone starts to turn aggressive, or they don’t take no for an answer, don’t be afraid to stand your ground. If you’re in a restaurant or bar, you can try and look for an employee to assist you, as they will likely get the person to leave and make sure that you get to your transportation safely. It can never hurt to be too careful, so try to your best to look out for yourself and others!