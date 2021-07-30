1

STORi Clear Plastic Vanity and Desk Drawer Organizers | 6 Piece Set

These cute little storage containers are super useful in your bedroom desk or bathroom or even on some shelves. Everyone needs storage and these are so cute, trendy, and really helpful. They will definitely elevate your room to make everything more organized and look good all the time. Easy organization means easy use and just keeping that up will make your room look 10x better. This six piece set is $14.99.

2

Fake Hanging Plants Artificial Succulents for Home Wall Decor – 18″ Faux Hanging Plants Comes with A Lanyard, 2 Pack

Plants, they are so pretty and always look so good but I am not a plant mom who loves to take time taking care of my plants. So, these really cute fake hanging plants are perfect for your bedroom. You don’t want to have to keep picking up leaves and stuff falling on your bedroom floor everyday, or if you do you go girl! I’m not ready to become a plant mom so here is the best way to elevate your bedroom without having to take care of things. They come in 1, 2, or a 3 pack; the 2 pack pictured here is $32.99.

3

Cadrim Puck Lights, LED Cabinet Lights Battery Powered Under Counter Lights with 2 Wireless Remote Controls for Kitchen(6 Pack)

These lights are so cute and so fun. They are technically listed for in your kitchen but I think they would go much better in your bedroom. These would be so cute if you have shelves you can put these under or in your closet, or even around your headboard or something. I definitely think these will elevate your bedroom a lot and they are super cute and trendy. They come in a six pack and are $21.99.

4

Gorilla Grip Premium Faux Fur Area Rug, 3×5, Dusty Rose

This faux fur rug is so cute and so fun. I really like this little rug, even if you have carpet already in your bedroom this is so nice on your feet and adds a little dimension. I personally love this dusty rose color it is subtle, yet elevates your bedroom. It comes in 20 different colors and 5 different sizes. In this 3 x 5 size it is $34.99.

5

H&A 65″x24″ Full Length Mirror Bedroom Floor Mirror Standing or Hanging (Black-65×24)

We all need a mirror in our room to do our makeup, hair, and put together cute outfits. This mirror is huge yes, it is super trendy and so worth it in my opinion. I want a full length mirror I can see my whole outfit in. You can also take really good pictures with this mirror. It comes in black, white, gold, natural wood, and led lights around the border. The mirror can lean on the wall with its built-in stand, or you can hang it on the wall horizontally or vertically.

6

Bonsai Tree Light for Room Decor, ( Warm White, 108 LED)

I think this little bonsai light tree is so cute and would definitely be that perfect little light to have on while your watching tv about to go to bed. I think it also elevates your bedroom even when it isn’t on. It is a super cool piece of art let alone a lamp. It comes in 4 different led colors. It is $19.99 for this warm white color.

7

Good Vibes Neon Sign Lights with USB Decor for Room (PINK)

I don’t know about you but I have always loved neon signs and always wanted one in my room. They are so cool, trendy, and funky fun. They are definitely a center piece to tie your bedroom together. I think just having a neon sign would elevate your bedroom at least by 10x. This sign I found on Amazon comes in pink, blue, and white for only $29.59. I hope your looking at one of these 7 items and picturing it in your bedroom.😉