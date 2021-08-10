The 6 Best Celebrity Wedding Dresses Of All Time

Dita Von Teese’s purple corset wedding dress, Jessica Simpson’s champagne colored wedding ball gown and Kate Moss’ sheer wedding gown – What do these three wedding dresses have in common? They’re some of the best celebrity wedding dresses of all time.

If you want to find out about the other celebrity weddings made the list, scroll down to find out more.

Christina Aguilera

When the five-time Grammy winner said I do to her ex-husband Jordan Bratman in 2005, she wore a Spanish-inspired wedding gown by French fashion designer Christian Lacroix.

The designer wedding gown had a simple white bodice, a dramatic ruffled train and a jeweled and floral adorned waistline.

Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese married recently disgraced and controversial male entertainer Marilyn Manson in 2005.

The vintage and glamour-obsessed burlesque dancer wore a dark purple corset wedding dress designed by Vivienne Westwood and Mr. Pearl, a hat designed by Stephen Jones and a peignoir designed by Nina Ricci that showed her love for all things vintage and glamorous.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani married Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale in late 2002.

The chameleonic fashion icon celebrated her union to Rossdale in a custom-made John Galliano couture white and pink corset wedding dress that displayed Stefani’s traditional, eccentric and romantic mindset, personality and values.

Jessica Simpson

Style supernova Jessica Simpson tied the knot for the second time with football player Eric Johnson in mid-2014.

Simpson walked down the aisle in a custom-made Carolina Herrera couture champagne-colored wedding ball gown with sparkly embroidery that matched the wedding’s elegant, ethereal and romantic wedding theme.

Kate Moss

Supermodel Kate Moss married The Kills guitarist Jamie Hince in mid 2011.

Moss wore a custom-made John Galliano wedding gown that had a v neckline, bias cut, panels, sheer fabric and sparkly embellishments that made her look like The Great Gatsby’s main female characters Daisy Buchanan and Jordan Baker.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas married Jonas Brother Nick Jonas in mid 2018 throughout a three-day wedding ceremony.

Chopra Jonas wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding dress that highlighted a high collar, bead and hand embroidery and satin buttons that took Lauren 76 days and 2 hours to make.