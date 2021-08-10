WhatsApp Won’t Use Apple’s New Security Feature

Above all else, Apple values the needs of their customers and any sort of issues that they might have in the future. They try to anticipate wants and needs before the customers realize they might want or need, which is why Apple has recently come out to announce that they’re coming up with a new feature that will be released to all of their phones later this year: a security feature that scans all of the photos that you might have on your camera roll to check to make sure that none of the pictures contain any sort of material that might relate to child sex abuse. This is a foolproof way for protect children from any sort of terrible situations that they might be going through, as Apple values the safety of the younger generation.

However, not a lot of companies are completely on-board with the idea of Apple scanning through personal camera rolls; not because they don’t believe that children should be kept safe from harm’s way, but because they simply think that it’d be a huge invasion of privacy for their customers. In fact, one of those companies that had a complaint was one of the very popular app, WhatsApp.

The head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, decided to come out and join the wide crowd of Apple critics to voice his own critiques about the new security feature, even going as far as making a thread to talk about his biggest concerns regarding the new development.

“This is an Apple built and operated surveillance system that could very easily be used to scan private content for anything they or a government decides it wants to control,” Cathcart had written in his thread, “Countries where iPhones are sold will have different definitions on why is acceptable.”

However, it’s a good thing to remember that Cathcart’s thread isn’t exactly the most reliable source of info regarding the new security feature, since the thread really only seems to focus on hypothetical scenarios that the feature might cause, and not on events that could actually happen, so it’s best to take everything that Cathcart says with a grain of salt.

After Apple had decided to make their announcement, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) had decided to come out with their own statement that was critical of the upcoming update. It was a critique that was definitely more evidence-supported compared to Cathcart’s thread or other non-reliable sources.

While the update is still underway and is nowhere near ready to release yet, there’s still a lot of debate that has to be had about the update. It’s obvious that Apple’s intentions are very well-meaning, but it’s also obvious that the update could end up being a huge invasion of privacy. All in all, users are going have to make the decision regarding their opinions themselves, and the truth of the matter is this: a loss of privacy is honestly a small price to pay to help keep children safe and out of harm’s way.