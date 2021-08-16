How To Encrypt Your Computer, and The Benefits Of It

While we’re living in the age of technology, sharing and saving information to digital devices has only gotten more and more easier than it used to be. Unfortunately, this also means that info can be more easily leaked, and secrets can be discovered more easily than ever. Luckily, there’s a simple process that can protect all of the sensitive info that you might have on your laptop: encryption.

Now, encryption can appear to be a very daunting task, especially if you’re not as well-versed in the workings of technology as others. However, as intimidating as the task might seem, most people agree that it is a task that is worth the work. Here’s why you should encrypt your computer, and how you can do it:

If you’re not familiar with encryption, it’s where you use certain kind of coding that can make your sensitive info impossible to read without a decryption key to translate it. You can think of it like making your computer speak a language that only you can understand.

People write down a lot of different sort of sensitive documents in their personal computers, such as passwords, tax documents, health records, private photos, and all other types of incriminating information that could pose a hazard if leaked out into the public. People could have their identities stolen, be blackmailed, stalked, or even worse.

Of course, encrypting your computer or phone is the most important thing to do, because these are the most personal devices that a person can have, and they’re the most common thing that a person can have stolen. Having your computer or phone encrypted helps ensure that your info is kept safe, tucked away in the Cloud where no one can get it.

Now that you know all the perks of keeping your sensitive items safe with encryption, here’s all the info you need to encrypt your computer, with two versions for either Windows or Mac

How to encrypt a Mac PC:

Click the Apple logo in the upper-left corner of your screen. Select System Preferences, then Security and Privacy, Then, click the FireVault tab. Click the lock icon in the bottom left of the window, then enter your admin name and password (which, if it’s your personal device, should just be your login info). Select Turn On FireVault. Choose a recovery method of your choice. Click Continue, then just go about your business as your hard drive encrypts itself.

How to encrypt a Windows PC:

Sign into your Windows admin account (which, if it’s your personal device, should just be the account that you use in your everyday life). Click the Start button, then Settings, then Update and Security, then Device encryption. If you see the Device encryption option, select Turn on. If you don’t see the Device encryption option, then try looking up “Manage BitLocker” in your taskbar, open it up, and then turn the feature on.

After following these steps, you can ensure that your personal devices will be prepared for anything that the future might hold.