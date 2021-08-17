Why Some People Have Multiple Jobs During The Pandemic

As the pandemic began its rampage throughout the country, not only did people start to lose their jobs, but soon people found themselves having to work at home to either protect themselves from the virus, or simply because their company mandated it for the sake of their employees.

The funny thing about working remotely is that, while your employers definitely keep track of the work you do, they can’t keep track of every little thing that you do at home, which might be the reason that some remote workers have made the decision to work for more than one employer remotely, and we would have no idea about it.

Of course, it’s important to know that working more than one job at a time isn’t all that uncommon. In fact, many professions, such as journalism and other careers in the technical and creative field, often have their employees taking on more than one project at a time. For example, a journalist could work as an editor for their day job, but then they could also do articles that are pay-per piece (meaning that you get paid for each article) for other companies (that aren’t the competition, of course.)

Because of the pandemic, employers have tried to find a way to have their employees keep doing work for them, but without the concern of them getting infected by any sort of outside forces, like through commute or family members. The solution to this, of course, was remote working. Employees could stay at home and work on their own electronic devices, but they wouldn’t have to be concerned about getting infected. This was a plan that worked out for everyone.

Some employees even found that working at home was much easier than working in an office, because not only do they not have to worry about catching a virus, there was a little less stress to constantly make a good impression (you can wear your pajamas while you work, which is always a plus), and less social interaction among co-workers meant that you could concentrate more.

Some employees took the opportunity to work other remote jobs, but it’s best to understand that this isn’t always a one-size-fits-all plan for everyone. Not only could multiple jobs wreak havoc on your mental health due to all the stress, but getting caught up in one job can really have an effect on your productivity for your other jobs, which could cause a whole lot of trouble for you in you’re not careful.

With that being said, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with taking on more work if you feel like you’re up for it, but it’s also important to know the limits of your abilities. Everyone likes to believe that they can do all this and all that, but all the believing in the world doesn’t hold a candle to your own abilities. Do your best in everything you do, but don’t bite off more that you can chew. You’ll thank yourself later if you do.