4 Tips To Help Yourself NOT Get Hacked

In this new day and age of technology, keeping your personal files safe is a crucial task. It’s very important to take extra precautions to make sure that you don’t somehow get hacked so that your personal assets can stay safe. Hacking can happen to almost anyone at anytime, and it can have very dire consequences, so it’s important to take the necessary steps to keep that from happening. The question is, just how can you keep yourself from getting hacked? Here are some tips that will definitely help you out in the future:

1. Update your stuff

One of the very best things that you can do for yourself to keep yourself from getting hacked is to make sure that that all of your applications are updated to their latest version. When apps are updated, the coding of the updates usually have special security patches that can actually help prevent you from being hacked.

Always check the versions of your apps to make sure it’s the newest version, and try to listen to notifications when they tell you that it’s time for the new update. It’s very tedious to remember, but you’ll thank yourself later.

2. Use good passwords

You’ve probably seen scenes in spy movies where the spy finds crafty ways to get passwords out of their enemy by asking things like “What was the name of your childhood pet?” or “What was your mother’s maiden name?”. They may seem silly at first, but this is actually pretty accurate to what hackers will do to get your passwords. While using something personal might seem better for remembering, it’s easy to get that kind of info from a person to figure out what your password is.

It’s best to try and use passwords that can be complicated to figure out. Use lots of different letters in different combinations. Remember: if it’s easy for you to remember, it’s easy for hackers to get in.

3. Encrypt, encrypt, encrypt

This might seem like a pretty tricky step, it’s definitely one of the safest things that you can do to protect yourself. It basically coding all of your info into a different language, which can make it nearly impossible for hackers to figure out. It helps keep all of your personal files and information private, and that can really help you out in the long run.

Try doing your best to encrypt any sort of data or devices that you might have on hand.

4. All else fails, go old-fashioned

You can have all the precautions in the world, but technology isn’t perfect, and it can still fail on you. That’s why this is an important rule of thumb: if there’s some info that’s very important, sometimes it’s just best to write it down with a pen and paper instead of putting it online. This may seem kinda old-fashioned, but sometimes old-school is more safe than tech. If you write something, it’s less likely to get onto the Internet and spread to anyone who might want to steal it