4 Fashion & Beauty Brands That Need To Make A Comeback

With popular 00s fashion brands like Baby Phat and Juicy Couture making a comeback in recent years, here are 4 popular 00s fashion and beauty brands that need to make a comeback as well.

Beauty Rush

Lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret sold body mist, shower gel, body lotion, glimmer swirl creams, lip gloss and etcetera that went by the name of Beauty Rush that was a hit with their female consumers.

Beauty Rush was abruptly discontinued in 2013 by Victoria’s Secret’s former CEO Ed Razek. However, Victoria’s Secret current CEO Martin Waters might relaunch the line for Victoria’s Secret’s younger and older clientele.

J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez was a clothing line for teenage girls and young women who loved Lopez’s fashion style.

The line has been dropped from Kohl’s in 2020 due to declining sales and numerous store closures, but Lopez’s long-standing clothing line can become popular again if it reverts back to its sporty-chic roots that’ll be a hit with Gen Zers who are currently obsessed with the early 2000s.

Joomi Joolz

Joomi Lim’s fun and youthful fashion and accessory line Joomi Joolz gained success and recognition due to female celebrities like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Hilary Duff wearing various items from the clothing line in the early 2000s.

Lim has a successful high-end jewelry line that has graced the pages of numerous fashion magazines, but I hope that the Seoul designer decides to relaunch her clothing line for younger generations who want to wear clothing that’s casual, cute and witty.

Primp

Primp’s colorful, printed, and splattered clothing became popular after female celebrities like Hayden Panettiere, Jessica Simpson and Paris Hilton were spotted wearing various pieces from the brand.

Primp’s entrepreneurs and designers Michele Gudmundson and Wesley Uthus have expanded their affordable clothing brand in the form of boutiques, but their brand and boutiques can have a public resurgence and experience great financial success if they decide that they want to profit off of nostalgia.