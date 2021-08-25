How to Figure Out How Safe Your Neighborhood Is

Everyone wants to live in a neighborhood where they can feel safe and secure at all times. But, sometimes, it can be difficult to know just how safe an area is, even if you have lived there for several years.

Have no fear, as there are several resources that you can turn to, such as those that are listed below, when you want to learn more about the overall crime and safety rating for the neighborhood that you are living in. And if you are planning on moving, these resources can also come in handy when you are researching a new area that you are not familiar with.

NeighborhoodScout.com

One of the first websites that you can turn to when you want to learn more about a neighborhood is NeighborhoodScout. Just type in the name of the town that you want to learn more about, and you will be able to access details like crime rate, demographics, and more. More specifically, when it comes to crime, you can get data on total crime, as well as property crime and violent crime, and you can see how an area ranks against other cities in the United States when it comes to safety. Just keep in mind that some areas of the site require a membership.

City-Data.com

Another resource you can check out when you want to gather information about a town’s safety rating or crime rate is City-Data. In addition to various other types of data, this site can also provide you with crime stats for the last several years so you can see how a town’s safety rating has improved or worsened over time. Just keep in mind that some cities and towns may not have the same types of data available.

FamilyWatchdog.us

If you would like to know whether or not an area is home to registered sex offenders, you can head to Family Watchdog. You can even sign up for notifications, at no cost to you, to receive updates on sex offenders who move into or out of a particular area. Basically, all you need to do is tell the site what town you want information on. Then, it will take you to a map that displays where sex offenders live, or you can opt to view them in the form of a list. You can then click on an individual to get more details about them, including a photo.

Nuwber.com

By using Nuwber, you can find out more about the individuals living in a neighborhood. Just type in an address to learn more about who lives there, including details like lawsuits and police records. This can give you a better idea of just how safe a particular area within a town or city is, and it can give you a more targeted view of the safety level of a place that you’re considering moving to. Or, it can be used to learn more about your current neighbors to determine how safe you can feel around them.

So Many Great Resources Available!

These are just a few of the many easy-to-use resources that are available online when you want to learn more about a neighborhood and its crime rate. Give them a try to see which ones you like best and which ones give you the detailed information you are looking for.