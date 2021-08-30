Wendy’s Changes Fries Due To Pandemic

As the pandemic started to take its toll, many different businesses have found themselves having to take different kinds of approaches in order for them to keep the flow of customers that they need to keep their businesses running. This movement of productivity has especially affected fast food restaurants, as most of the population during the pandemic either doesn’t have enough money for proper meal ingredients, or they don’t want the added pressure of having to make meals for their family during an already stressful time.

Among these fast food restaurants is Wendy’s, who understands that people are feeling really down during these trying times, and while they can’t promise any sort of outlandish gesture, they do know how to do small gestures to help their customers.

In this case, it involves fries.

In mid-September, Wendy’s has made the decision to tweak the way that they make their fries. This is to ensure that the fry remain fresh and hot for much longer than normal. This change was made to ensure that customers get a satisfactory experience when ordering Wendy’s signature fries through the drive-thru window or through delivery.

This statement was said regarding the development:

”The fast food chain is giving its top-selling menu item a makeover for the Covid era: a fry that retains more heat and keeps its crispiness longer compared to its predecessor. The upgraded fry, which will be available nationwide by mid-September, was created as more people shift their ordering preferences to drive-thrus or delivery because of the pandemic.”

While the fries may still seem like ordinary Wendy’s fries, many have confirmed that the difference is definitely noticed when tasting the new fries, and the process is explained using this statement:

”What we’ve done is balance the cut of the fry and kept a little bit of the skin of the potato on the fry to be able to drive flavor.” said the statement, “We used a batter system that allows us to be able to maintain crispiness, both when they’re fresh and out of the fryer as well as several minutes later.”

While this small change to the recipe definitely won’t be curing COVID itself, it is rather considerate of the Wendy’s corporation to work and try and help customers have a slightly better experience during these trying times.

As many people rely on them for consistent meals, fast food employees, much like first responders and nurses, are considered as “essential workers” in the eye of the public, so their job of helping customers have a satisfying eating experience is very crucial for their job. While it is a small gesture, it is very certain that many people will look at it as a grand act of kindness, and it shows that fast-food restaurant, whom many have always considered to be cynical and uncaring, actually do care about the well-being of their customers, and it’s because of this gesture that Wendy’s has set itself on a special bar of standard that other fast-food restaurants can only hope to achieve.