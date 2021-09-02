Choosing the Perfect Bedroom Set for College

If you are moving into your own off-campus apartment or a sparsely decorated dorm room, you are going to need some basic bedroom furnishings. Although the bed may be provided in a dorm room, buying a complete bedroom set has its benefits. Here are some things to keep in mind when furnishing your room for college.

Consider your space.

If you have limited space in your dorm room or apartment, you need to keep that in mind when looking for the right bed set. Choosing bedroom furniture with clear lines, sharp corners, and slim frames are the hallmark of the modern bedroom style, working perfectly for dorm rooms and small shared apartments.

These bed sets are also usually lightweight, which is important when you are moving your belongings frequently from one dorm or apartment to another. Keep in mind that some materials are not as durable as others, and watch weight limits if you are a bigger person.

Don’t be afraid to buy a complete bed set.

Bedroom furniture sets come with a bed, and most young adults have either a full-size or queen bed. Those over 6 feet will need a Twin XL or a Queen bed to accommodate their height. Your dorm room probably has a bed included, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get the full set.

Especially if your bed at home is still a twin or if it is outdated and childish, you can put the bed in your room at home for when you come back to visit for holidays and during the summer months. That way when you are completely on your own you have a full bedroom furniture set that can go with you anywhere.

Also, getting the full bedroom set will be the best value. You’ll earn free delivery from online furniture purchases when you buy a full collection. And when you move out that will be one less expense to worry about.

Items to look for in a bedroom set for dorms

If you have a dorm room furnished with just a bed and built-in desk, you’re probably going to want some small furniture pieces to give you more places to store and organize your belongings. Some of the most common pieces in the bed set useful for college include:

Nightstand with charging station

Bookshelf

Small chest of drawers or dresser

Desk and chair (when not provided and there is room for one)

Another thing you should consider is a storage bedroom bench or ottoman. This is the perfect solution for those who need both storage space and additional seating, which makes them just right for most dorm rooms. You might also consider a locked or hidden jewelry armoire, or a mirror with built-in jewelry hooks and nooks.

In the end, you will be able to find the best items for college with online furniture stores. These retail outlets have the ability to offer a wide variety of lightweight casual bed sets for your dorm room. Check out your options at this source: https://www.1stopbedrooms.com/bedroom/bedroom-sets