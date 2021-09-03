The coronavirus pandemic has forced learning outside the classroom — and, unfortunately, remote classes are the solution. Online learning comes with a host of problems; from noisy homes to spotty WiFi, this is a far cry from an ideal situation. Regardless, students must acclimate; if you follow these 4 tips, the difficult task of remote learning will become much easier!

Find a Routine

The schedules we once had have been blown to bits. Our school days will now be chock-full of Zoom meetings, virtual tests, and instant messaging. Bring yourself peace by establishing a routine. Whether you wake up and go for a walk, you make lunch in-between classes, or you take a break to pet your dog, these “brain break” activities are important. As we have heard many times, this is our “new normal” and our schedules must reflect that. Your eyes should not look at a screen all day! Structure your day around your mandatory work, but be sure to include activities that make yourself happy!

Make a “School Space”

If you have a designated workspace, your productivity will increase. You shouldn’t be distracted by the coziness of your bed or the notifications on your phone. Assemble all of your necessary materials — computer, notebook, pen, paper, highlighters, textbooks — and keep them on a desk or table. You then won’t have to worry about losing any of your material! You will feel confident entering this specified space: you know you are ready and able to work.

Interact With Your Teachers and Classmates

School is inherently social. You laugh, befriend, and collaborate with your peers. Remote classes will hinder this; you must, therefore, take it upon yourself to reach out to your classmates. Don’t be nervous — they want the social interaction as much as you do! Ask somebody to be your study buddy or for syllabus advice. Virtual friendships are the way to go — you can do it all without leaving your house!

In the midst of all your instant messaging, be sure to reach out to your teachers. Even though you may meet with them over a computer screen, they will still be more than willing to arrange extra help appointments and more!

Keep Some Old Habits

Old habits die hard. As much as we need to acclimate to the “new normal”, we should take this time to re-evaluate. Which study tricks worked for you? Which didn’t? Do you like hand-writing flashcards, or are you better off reading summaries? Everything about academia has been thrown for a loop — take the facets you like and apply them to your new learning habits. In turn, toss the habits that didn’t work so well for you; the change could boost your studies!

However, school is about more than academics. Remote classes occlude the extra-curricular activities that consume our life. Be sure to continue to work on your talents and passions. There is no time for time off!