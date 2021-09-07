Apple Backs Down From “Photo-Scanning” Update

As first revealed in August of this year, Apple had came out with a brand-new update for their latest iPhone; a photo-scanning app that has the ability to detect any sort of content within their photos that might depict child-sex abuse. This update was made to cut down on child-sex abuse, and hopefully make the world a safer place for children everywhere.

However, many people have came out to call out the new update on its controversial nature, and the feedback has been so astronomical, it has done something truly unbelievable: it has caused Apple to press “pause” on getting this update to the public.

Now, the problem isn’t that people don’t want children to be safe; after all, children are the future of America. No, the problem is that users are extremely concerned about the future of their privacy. With the update having the ability to scan every photo that might be in your photo library, people are afraid that their secrets might get leaked to any sort of malicious outside party.

Many people are very picky about their privacy, especially when there’s a chance that it could be messed with without their consent. The backlash for this new update has been so great that Apple has decided to take a break with working on the update—at least, for now.

“Last month we announced plans for features intended to help children from predators who use communication tools to recruit and exploit them, and limit the spread of Child Sex Abuse Material,” the company had said in a statement that was given on Friday. “Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features.”

This annoucemnet could be both a good thing or a bad thing, depending on what happens next; it could be a good thing if Apple manages to fix the update to where privacy won’t end up being an issue, but it could also end up being a bad thing if Apple ends up taking this hiatus and then they end up not releasing the update, which would waste everyone’s time, and make it even harder to keep the children safe.

Of course, it is something to acknowledge that Apple, unlike some companies, has taken the backlash to heart, and is actively trying to make sure that its update will make everyone happy before sending it out into the public. It’s also important to note that privacy isn’t the biggest issue that needs to be addressed here: it’s the safety of children everywhere. Children in unfortunate situations could really benefit from this update, so it’s important that it is taken care of as soon as possible.

Luckily, given Apple’s track record with other updates they released in the past, there is definitely a chance of success here, and the best thing that we can do at the moment is hope.