Hiring Software Mistakenly Rejects Millions Of Users

As the quarantine has been raging on, many have found themselves without jobs, right when they need them the most. As such, more and more people have had to resort to applying to remote and “essential” jobs, which means many people have had to upload and re-upload their resumes to any hiring websites that are willing to take them.

However, little do people know that the software that employers utilize may be mistakenly rejecting them, even though they might be perfectly qualified for the job that is advertised. Of course, this isn’t the fault of the potential employee or employer, but rather, it’s just the fault of technology.

As job searching has become easier thanks to technology, it has also become easier to hire people, and as such, it’s also easier to reject those who don’t fit the criteria for the job. These preferences are, of course, up to the employer themselves, and while some criteria isn’t grounds for rejection, such as race and gender, other criteria is more acceptable, such as job qualities and overall experience.

Over seventy-five percent of companies use a sort of software that makes it easier to screen potential employees to check and see if they’re up for the job at hand. The software helps the employer find people who are suitable for the job, and it rejects those who might not be as suited.

Unfortunately, the software seems to be doing its job a little too well, as even those who are more than qualified for the job are sadly pushed aside. This has discouraged many people, and many have directed their anger towards the employer in question, even thought the workings of the software is nearly completely out of their hands. Sure, the software is taliored to their preferences, but it’s surely not their fault.

In that case, whose fault is it?

It’s technically the software’s fault, yes, but it’s very important to remember that the software, and technology itself, is not perfect. It’s full of many different flaws that can cause it to go wrong in an instant, and it’s such a volatile thing, it’s hard to make a call on what it chooses to do.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that the tech still shouldn’t be held accountable for the mistakes that it causes. The most logical thing to do is take the software and fix the flaws in it, but even that isn’t as simple as it sounds.

The best solution at the moment is trial and error. People can just continue to apply to the same places again and again, and the software should eventually take them through. This may seem like a tedious task at first, but it’s really the best solution that can be had. Another solution is going straight to the company itself, but that’s an even harder endeavor, and it’s hard to say that it’s the software that’s rejecting you. Maybe it would be a good idea to read through your resume before applying to the job, just to make sure that you have the necessary skills for it.