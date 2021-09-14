Met Gala 2021: Top Ten Best Dressed

Known as one of the “biggest night out”, the Met Gala 2021 welcomes stars, young social media moguls, and industry elites for the fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. After Covid-19, it’s safe to say that many were missing the luxury of events and dressing up. With the theme this year being “American Independence”, stars from all over came to dress the part. Looking through the list some particularly stood out.

Timothee Chalamet in Hader Ackerman

Timothy Chmalet arrived wearing a stylish all-white suit with a flare of black accent suit jacket. Paired down with a comfortable set of white joggers, and high-top Converse sneakers. This look is the perfect combination of classy yet comfortable. The suit jacket adds a nice balance to the more laid-back jogger-style pant and sneakers. He balances this nicely with a diamond ring.

Kendall Jenner in Givenchy

The sheer dress trend has recently become very popular and Kendall Jenner proves this. Her jewel-covered gown was breathtaking. The added fishtail train and jewel necklace complemented the simplicity of the gown without it being too overwhelming. This gown was one of the best of the night.

Rhianna in Balenciaga

Always the queen of the Met Gala, this year she wore a voluminous black gown accessorized with a matching black beanie. She then of course paired this with stacks of Bulgari diamonds. Although a bold statement, the monochrome color scheme of all black helps to balance the volume of the dress.

Iman in Harris Reed

It takes a lot to steal the attention at the Met Gala but Iman did it. With a striking look by Harris Reed, she turned heads in a golden flared gown. Topped with a statement headpiece to match, Iman radiated nothing less than goddess status. The gold leafing, and feathering detail was beautiful and went perfectly with the theme of “American Independence”, giving slight similarity to the Statue of Liberty.

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta

Channeling Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly, Billie Eilish went against her normal grunge look and turned to a more formal and classic ball gown. This décolleté bearing voluminous peach gown added elegance to the night. With a fitted bodice and a statement tulle train, Billie Eilish turned heads in this look.

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Taking a more androgynous look compared to other actresses, Kristen Stewart arrived with a floral pink blouse with ruffles. She then paired the blouse with wide-leg palazzo pants and black trim down the side seams. While simple, this look is a perfect example of understated but classic.

Pete Davidson in Thom Browne

Also channeling a “less is more” theme, Pete Davidson gives a classic androgynous spin on a suit. With a white suit jacket and black trim, Pete pairs a long black dress underneath and accessorizes with black and white boots, sunglasses, and painted black nails

Carey Mulligan in Valentino

Carey Mulligan arrived for the night in a showstopping vibrant pink A-line gown. The tight bodice and flared skirt pair nicely with the A-symmetrical balance of the matching cape to create the perfect siloughette.

Nomani in Valentino

Normani’s dress featured an enormous skirt, with an equally dramatic train and puff sleeves. Added with a statement mustard yellow, chartreuse coloring. This gown was one of many that while it was a statement, it wasn’t too overwhelming.

Gemma Chan in Prabal Gurang

Gemma Chan arrived in a black sequined mini dress, detailed with a dragon. To balance out the mini dress was a gorgeous show-stopping train in a mint green color.