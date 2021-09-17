NYFW 2021: Trends To Watch

September 8th through September 12th, fashion icons, moguls, and designers gathered for one of the most important events in the industry, New York fashion week. Showing lines for Spring 2022, there were key trends that emerged during the shows. It’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing some of these trends emerge in the spring.

Bikini Tops

From watching the shows, the message has become fairly clear, don’t wait for summer to pull out your bikini tops this spring. Pair your top with a flowy skirt for a more beachy look, or you can pair it with shorts and a jacket to layer for an edgier look. The bikini top might be one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe this year.

See Through

Mesh and see-through clothing ran ramped down the runway this year. The naked dress it back. This trend doesn’t leave much to the imagination but in the best way possible. By layering fun pieces such as bralettes or colorful shorts underneath a sheer dress or top, you may just be the next big trendsetter. Pink

The saying pretty in pink is coming back this spring. A classic color for the spring season, light, bright, or hot pink shades are all welcome come the warmer weather. Whether you incorporate this color in long dresses or frilly tops, this color is here to stay.

Lime Green

Stay away from your neutrals this spring. Similar to pink, this bright green is also making its way into spring 2022’s wardrobe. Now is the time to make a statement, and what better way to do that than by wearing a color that is so bright people just can’t look away.

Fringe

Fringe was another noteworthy trend spotted for this spring. A fun way to spice up any basic outfit, flouncy trims and hems are a great addition. Whether fringe is on a skirt, a dress, or if you want to channel your inner cowgirl with it added to your jacket, any fringe added to your outfit will be sure to keep you on-trend.

These trends are sure to make people stop and stare this spring. Of course, it’s difficult to fully embrace these trends in your everyday wardrobe. However, these are great sources of inspiration for when you’re rummaging through your closet. Whether you go all out and fully embody these trends, or only slightly, these will ensure that you’ll be styling either way.