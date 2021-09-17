The 5 Must-Have Basics For Your Closet (2021)

We’ve all been there. You’re standing in front of your closet full of clothes but you have nothing to wear. Your sweater from 2015 looks back at you longingly hoping that one day you’ll put it back on. But you don’t, and you never will, but you can’t seem to throw it away because “maybe one day you’ll want to wear it again”, but you never do. You do have that one pair of jeans that you like, but they’re just one size too small to the point where you put it on and you risk a button flying off. So eventually, you throw on your old reliable leggings and t-shirt, hoping that maybe tomorrow you’ll magically create the perfect outfit. This is why keeping these five items in your wardrobe is the key to always having something to wear.

Classic White T-Shirt

I’ll say it once and I’ll say it again, a crisp white shirt is a foolproof addition to any outfit. You can tuck it in, leave it, layer it, wear it oversized with a belt to make it look like you’re wearing a dress. The possibilities are endless. There’s no wrong way to wear this must-have. It’s a comfortable item that is multifunctional where you can never go wrong.

Quality Dress Shirt

This is an item that is worth splurging for. Having a quality dress shirt is something that every woman needs. If you want to have a commanding presence in your office or want to look respectable, you want your dress shirt to be able to hold its shape through multiple washes and not become translucent. If opting for a cotton shirt, ensure it fi

ts properly and doesn’t have awkward gaps by sizing up. These shirts are the ultimate work attire building block but are just as easy to pair down with jeans.

Good Fitting Pair of Jeans

I know it seems simple, but it’s so true, jeans are the staple to any wardrobe, but ill-fitting jeans can ruin a look. Go to the store and take the time to make sure that you feel comfortable in them, and you’re able to sit and walk around without issue. Try to lean towards pairs that allow for circulation in the hip and groin area for maximum comfortability. With a good-fitting pair of jeans, you’ll never fail to reach for them when you don’t know what to put on in the morning.

Little Black Dress

Every fashion blog, influencer, and Audrey Hepburn alike will tell you the importance of having a little black dress in your wardrobe. Having a little black dress can be a huge time saver when deciding what to wear. You’re able to dress it up for a night out, or you can pair it with sneakers and a jean jacket to dress it down. To ensure the timeliness of your dress, make sure it’s not too tight or too short to keep its versatility.

White Sneakers

White sneakers are a classic style that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. There are virtually endless possibilities to how you can wear these. To guarantee its longevity and versatility, opt for ones with few embellishments to ensure they can go with any outfit you put on. Whether you want to wear leggings, jeans, a dress, or a skirt, the options are limitless.

These items are great reference points for anyone looking to enhance their wardrobe. By adding these pieces you’ll never have to worry about the question “what should I wear”? These pieces allow for easy and comfortable outfit combinations that work for any body type and occasion. These hassle-free pieces are definitely items that you should add to your cart next time you shop.