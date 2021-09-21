Top 5 Small Fashion Brands You Need To Shop in 2021

If you’re anything like me, you’re stuck in the never-ending cycle of shopping at the same three stores. Of course, they’re your tried and true. You like the way their jeans fit your curves and they’re reasonably priced. Why would you want to change the perfected routine you’ve created? Although I’ve been there, sometimes it’s nice to branch out and try out new stores. From the comfort of your bed, try shopping in new stores that you don’t typically. These five online businesses are perfect for anyone looking to combat fast fashion and support small businesses.

Orseund Iris

With fans like Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid, this New York-based brand should be on your list of new stores to shop. With trendy items that everyone loves, this brand is perfect for any fashionista looking for quality clothing with a twist. From elegant tops to trendy skirts, Orseund Iris has a little bit of everything for a “cool-girl” look.

Olivia Rose The Label

You can forget about supporting fast fashion when you shop Olivia Rose The Label. A small independent British clothing label, these handmade to order clothes are perfect for anyone looking for designer quality clothing. All of her pieces are customized to your body for the perfect fit for your shape, size, and height.

Awoke Vintage

Everyone loves vintage nowadays. Shopping to recycle not only helps the planet but is also extremely trendy. Awoke Vintage has a brick-and-mortar store located in Brooklyn, NY but also sells a majority of their clothing via Instagram Stories. Shopping Awoke Vintage is not only great for the environment but is also great for your wallet! Shope Awoke Vintage to support the planet and your bank account.

No. 14 Boutique

Like many retail stores, this Pittsburgh-based boutique has struggled from Covid-19 but has transitioned to a large online presence. No. 14 Boutique offers quality sweaters, loungewear, and much more. This store has a little bit of everything for anyone looking to spice up their wardrobe.

Cara Benevenia LLC

Cara Benevenia LLC is a luxury designer handbag company selling a contemporary line of women’s handbags. Handcrafted with Italian leather, Cara Benevenia LLC sells only the finest line of bags perfect for a night out on the town, or a day trip with your friends. As seen on celebrity on Gabrielle Union, you can’t go wrong with a Cara Benevenia LLC bag on your arm.