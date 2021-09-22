10 Tools That Will Expedite Your Makeup Routine

Doing a full face of makeup every day can be an arduous process. Even if you just want to put on enough so you don’t look like a zombie during your 8 AM lecture, sometimes time just isn’t on your side. Luckily, there are plenty of tools and products out there to help cut down on how long your makeup takes without sacrificing quality. If you’re the kind of person that cannot stand sitting in front of a mirror doing your makeup for more than an hour, then you’re in the right place.

1. QuikKat Pro Kit

Is winged liner the bane of your existence? Then you need the QuikKat Pro Kit, which will help you get a wing sharp enough to cut in a much shorter time. You simply cut out the strips, peel off the paper liner, apply your gel liner to the strip, peel again, and you have a perfectly sharp wing ready to stamp on your eyelid. With this kit, worrying about making sure your wings are even or about the dreaded raccoon eye will be a thing of the past.