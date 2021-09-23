How To Combine Your Summer Pieces Into Your Fall Wardrobe

When I think of fall fashion I think of cozy sweaters and festive warm scarves paired with booties. These are all great staple pieces for the fall season. But what nobody seems to talk about is that awkward in-between phase that occurs. You know what I’m talking about. It’s not cold enough to break out your cardigan but it’s not hot enough to be wearing just shorts and a t-shirt. There are leaves on the ground but the sun is beaming down on you making you sweat. What do you do? There never seems to be a happy medium. With these pieces, you’ll never have to worry about this again. Similar to a capsule wardrobe, these items are easy to layer and perfect for a smoother transition to fall.

Tank Top

You can choose to go for a more colorful one to spice up your look, or a basic neutral, but either works for this. In the summer you can easily wear a tank top with a pair of shorts, or you can dress it up with a skirt or layer it under a dress. For the fall transition, you can wear it with jeans, pants, or a maxi skirt for some more coverage.

Solid Colored Top

A solid-colored top is a great and easy way to incorporate into many different outfits. You can interpret the word “top” in a few ways. You can see this as a basic t-shirt. This is a comfortable choice and something that anyone has. You can also think of this as a more formal shirt, something with a flare. This can be anything from an added ruffle on the sleeves or a slit in the back. The world is your oyster. The key here is that this “top” is able to be mixed and matched easily for many outfits.

Jeans or Shorts

I know many people have a love-hate relationship with denim, but beauty is pain, right? Denim is a classic and you can never go wrong wearing it. Whether you prefer jeans or shorts, it’s up to you. If you are leaning towards jeans, I recommend pairs with minimum rips to ensure that they can be dressed up if necessary. If you’d rather wear shorts, try to find a pair that aren’t too short. Whether you’d prefer jeans or shorts, make sure they fit you properly. The reason many steer clear of denim is that the denim they own doesn’t fit properly, causing discomfort. Take the time to shop around and pick a pair you feel the most comfortable and confident in. In the end, I recommend denim because it’s something that you can wear in any season, be it fall, winter, spring, or summer.

Lightweight Basic or Statement Pants

Since these are pieces for a transition from summer to fall, different from jeans, choose a pair of pants that are lightweight. You can either go for a pair of statement pants or if that’s not something you’re comfortable with, stick with the basic route. When I say “basic”, know that I don’t mean boring, I mean more versatile. With these pants, all you really need to stick with is the fact that they’re light. You can pick a pair with a pattern, or have them flowy, you can choose a pair with an elastic waistband, or buttons. The options are neverending. These pants will be light enough for you to wear on a summer night with a tank top, or on a fall day with a top and light jacket.

Dresses

Similar to jeans, I know many have a love-hate relationship with dresses. Hear me out. I understand that sometimes they look “too dressy” or they’re uncomfortable because you’re constantly worried the dress will ride up. I get it. The dress I recommend is not like those dresses. This is a dress that’s casual and comfortable. You can still look put together without looking overdressed. The t-shirt dress is the perfect dress. In the summer you’re able to pair it with a cute sandal, and in the fall you’re able to throw on a light jacket with booties or a pair of sneakers.

Lightweight Jacket

A jacket like this is my go-to for fall. This option is perfect when you’re looking to layer over your summer pieces, such as the tank top, top, or dress I had mentioned previously. Pick a jacket that is a more neutral tone. You can choose one similar to an army jacket, or you can pick a classic denim jacket. You can even choose a blazer if you’re feeling up to the challenge. All are light options that work great with any outfit you choose.

The key to transitioning your summer pieces to fall is choosing clothes that are easy to layer. Whether you prefer pops of color or neutrals, the choice is up to you. With these items, you’ll never have to worry about being too cold or too hot when the weather switches up at the drop of a dime.